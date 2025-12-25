Goals, a free-to-play multiplayer football game that has a gameplay-first mentality, will be released in 2026, and it promises to change the landscape of the genre. This is a title created to be a competitive heaven, where skill is the only thing that matters.

The game will be "esports-ready" according to the developers, making it the perfect title for people who are looking for a new competitive football video game, or who need a chance from the old guard.

But where can you play Goals, and will the title release for all platforms at the same time? We have the answers to those and other questions below.

All Goals Platforms

Credit: GOALS AB

Goals will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Steam. A release for the Nintendo Switch 2, or other handheld consoles, hasn't been discussed by the developers, so it's unlikely it will happen anytime soon, if ever.

The Alpha build is already available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, which means you can already have a taste of what Goals' final product will look and feel like. With this being an Alpha, it's worth noting that bugs or errors might occur more frequently than normal.

This is everything you need to know about the Goals platforms. We will update this article with any new information that is revealed, so make sure to bookmark it.