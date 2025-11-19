A great striker can take your team to glory in Football Manager 26, be it in the Champions League or in the second Chilean division. Having a goalscorer you can depend on makes your job as a manager much easier.
That's why attacker wonderkids are so important and impactful. Not only can they score goals from the get-go, but they can also become among the best of the best at their position, helping you take your team to the next level.
In this guide, we will go over the best Football Manager 26 attacker wonderkids.
Football Manager 26 Best Attacker Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old at the beginning of your save and have a lot of potential. If you are familiar with the Football Manager universe, you know that most wonderkids come from South America, but there are great prospects from all across the globe.
There are wonderkids for all kinds of budgets and playstyles. So, even if you're team doesn't have a huge transfer budget, there are players in this list you will be able to buy and develop into world-class players.
Without further ado, here are the Football Manager 26 top attacker wonderkids:
Player
Position
Club
Wage (P/W)
Value
Lucas Bergvall
CAM
Tottenham Hotspur
€50K
€62 Million
Nico Paz
CAM - RW
Como
€15K
€95 Million
Estêvão
CAM - RW
Chelsea
€70K
€73 Million
Endrick
ST - RW
Real Madrid
€67K
€108 Million
Lamine Yamal
RW
FC Barcelona
€281K
€252 Million
Rodrigo Mora
CAM
FC Porto
€19K
€68 Million
Franco Mastantuono
CAM - RW
Real Madrid
€67K
€108 Million
Luca Williams-Barnett
ST - RW -CAM
Tottenham Hotspur
€300
€18 Million
Désiré Doué
RW - CAM
PSG
€45K
€158 Million
Ethan Nwaneri
RW - LW- CAM
Arsenal
€60K
€61 Million
These are the best attacker wonderkids in Football Manager 26. They are the perfect players to build your attack around, as they will score plenty of goals and net as many assists. As mentioned above, there are players for all price ranges.
That's everything you need to know about the Football Manager 26 attacker wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!
