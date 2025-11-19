Whether you are fighting for promotion in the Czech Republic's second division or you have your eyes set on the Champions League trophy, you need a solid defense to be able to achieve your goals in Football Manager 26, especially in the long term.
Ideally, you want experienced players who are still in their prime, like Rúben Dias or Saliba. However, most clubs won't be able to afford an elite centerback, let alone a world-class one. For those clubs, wonderkids are the answer to their prayers.
Wonderkids can have an immediate impact and also develop into elite players. They are also significantly cheaper than older players who are either entering or at their prime, making many of them affordable to even lower division clubs.
In this guide, we will go over the best defender wonderkids.
Football Manager 26 Best Defender Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old at the beginning of your save and have a lot of potential. If you are familiar with the Football Manager universe, you know that most wonderkids come from South America, but there are great prospects from all across the globe.
There are wonderkids for all kinds of budgets and playstyles. So, even if you're team doesn't have a huge transfer budget, there are players in this list you will be able to buy and develop into stars.
Without further ado, here are the Football Manager 26 top defenders wonderkids:
Player
Position
Club
Wage (P/W)
Value
Leny Yoro
CB
Manchester United
€113K
€74 Million
Pau Cubarsí
CB
FC Barcelona
€86K
€98 Million
Myles Lewis-Skelly
LB
Arsenal
€70K
€70 Million
Dean Huijsen
CB
Real Madrid
€149K
€108 Million
Baran Özmen
RB - WB
FC Bayern
€60
€162K
Willy Kambwala
CB
Villarreal
€22K
€126 Million
Miloš Kerkez
LB - WB
Liverpool
€140K
€73 Million
Abdukodir Khusanov
CB
Manchester City
€80K
€55 Million
Alejandro Balde
LB - WB
FC Barcelona
€73K
€98 Million
Renato Veiga
CB - LB
Villarreal
€48K
€136 Million
Zeno Debast
CB
Sporting CP
€25K
€78 Million
Cristhian Mosquera
CB
Arsenal
€60K
€54 Million
Giorgio Scalvini
CB
Atalanta
€46K
€69 Million
Lewis Hall
LB - WB
Newcastle United
€50K
€61 Million
Conor Bradley
RB - WB
Liverpool
€120K
€51 Million
Omar El Hilali
CB - RB - WB
Espanyol
€8K
€14 Million
Beraldo
CB
PSG
€54K
€61 Million
Nico O'Reilly
LB
Manchester City
€60K
€40 Million
Ousmane Diomande
CB
Sporting CP
€26K
€78 Million
Michael Kayode
RB - WB
Brentford
€50K
€48 Million
Diego Coppola
CB
Brighton & Hove Albion
€25K
€35 Million
Rav van den Berg
CB
FC Köln
€17K
€11 Million
Rico Lewis
RB
Manchester City
€90K
€64 Million
Kostas Koulierakis
CB
VfL Wolfsburg
€25K
€60 Million
Samson Baidoo
CB
RC Lens
€13K
€49 Million
Juanlu
RB - WB
Sevilla
€21K
€44 Million
Luka Vušković
CB
Tottenham Hotspur
€12K
€37 Million
Jorrel Hato
CB -RB -WB
Chelsea
€100K
€71 Million
Matteo Palma
CB
Udinese
€3K
€30 Million
Joane Gadou
CB
FC RB Salzburg
€2K
€18 Million
Saba Kharebashvili
LB - CB
Dinamo Tbilisi
€60
€2 Million
Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh
CB
Tromsø
€1K
€4.5 Million
These are the best defenders wonderkids in Football Manager 26. They are the perfect players to build your defense around, and will be useful in all types of saves, from road to glory to the Pentagon.
As mentioned above, there are players for all price ranges. Despite that, you won't be able to sign a top wonderkid if you are managing an Entrepise North Club or Serie C side, so be aware of that.
That's everything you need to know about the Football Manager 26 defender wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!
