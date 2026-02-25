Primary Subject: Premier League "Netflix-style" Streaming Platform (Rumored "Premflix")

February 25, 2026 Quick Answer: The Premier League is exploring an in-house streaming platform to provide cheaper, direct access to all 380 live matches and classic games globally.

In news that caught the football world by surprise, The Guardian has reported that the Premier League, the most popular football league in the world, is heavily considering launching its own streaming platform.

According to the reports, it would be a "Netflix-style" platform, where fans would be able to watch all the games whenever they wanted.

But that's not all, the platform would also include matches from previous seasons, creating a Premier League library like no other. This means fans would be able to access pretty much any game they wanted, be it live or classic games from years past.

A Premier League Streaming Platform Could Revolutionize the Sport

Credit: The Football Association and Netflix

It's reported that the Premier League streaming platform would cost around £10 per month, which would be an absolute bargain when compared to what the fans, mainly the ones in the UK, need to pay to have access to all the matches.

As for availability, the platform would be expected to launch in 188 countries, which is nothing to scoff at. However, this does seem too good to be true, and most of the football community feels the same way.

The main reason the Premier League has become by far the richest league in world football is because of the TV rights that generate billions.

A streaming platform with a £10 per month cost would be amazing for the consumers, but awful for TV stations, and companies, which is what the Premier League essentially is; look at the profit first, and only then at customer satisfaction.

So, there are bound to be caveats about this streaming platform, if it does end up happening. The price will probably increase at a fast rate since launching, and there is a good chance that fans from certain countries or areas can only access a certain number of games.

It just looks too good to be true. But if we do get a streaming platform with a library of Premier League games and live broadcasts of all games in the season, then it will be one of the best deals in sports.

That's why I think it can be revolutionary. It's not the first streaming platform for a league, and it won't be the last; that's not what makes it so important.

What makes it so important is the fact that it would give fans a much easier and cheaper way to access the biggest league in world football, in a time when fans have been priced out of watching games, not only in the stadium but also in the comfort of their homes.

