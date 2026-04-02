Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team / RTTF Promo)

EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team / RTTF Promo) Key Update: A new Road to the Final (RTTF) SBC for F.C. Porto's William Gomes is now live, offering a high-pace winger with live upgrade potential.

A new Road to the Final (RTTF) SBC for F.C. Porto's William Gomes is now live, offering a high-pace winger with live upgrade potential. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Quick Answer: The William Gomes UEL RTTF SBC costs roughly 21.8k coins and requires one 84-rated squad with a Brazilian player and one TOTW item.

The FC 26 William Gomes UEL Road to the Final SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the F.C. Porto winger, who can receive future upgrades.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 William Gomes UEL Road to the Final SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 William Gomes UEL Road to the Final SBC has great attributes, with 95 pace, 86 shooting, 84 passing, 90 dribbling, 48 defending, and 76 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, First Touch, Quick Step, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, Wide Playmaker++, and Wide Midfielder+.

FC 26 William Gomes UEL Road to the Final SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit one squad to complete this UEL Road to the Final SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

William Gomes

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

UEL Road to the Final William Gomes

After you submit this squad, you can claim the William Gomes UEL Road to the Final card and one pack.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 21.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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