PlayStyles have defined the meta ever since their introduction, and we're getting even more in FC 26. Of course, all the ones we had in the last game will return, with some of them now renamed with added traits.

Below are all the PlayStyles available at launch in FC 26.

All PlayStyles and their effects in FC 26

There are a total of 36 PlayStyles+ in FC 26. Here are all of them, along with their descriptions, categorized by type.

Ball Control

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Technical Reaches a higher speed when performing Controlled Sprint (R1) and performs wide turns while dribbling with more precision. Reaches even higher speed when performing Controlled Sprint (R1) and performs wide turns while dribbling with more precision Rapid Reaches a higher sprint speed while dribbling and has reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. Reaches even higher sprint speed while dribbling and has reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons. First Touch Has reduced error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control. Has reduced error when trapping the ball and is able to transition to dribbling faster with greater control. Trickster Grants the ability to perform unique flick Skill Moves. Grants the ability to perform more unique ground and flick Skill Moves. Is significantly more agile when strafe dribbling. Press Proven Keeps close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed and can shield the ball more effectively from stronger opponents. Keeps exceptionally close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed. Can shield the ball much more effectively from stronger opponents.

Defending

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Jockey Increased max speed of Sprint Jockey (L2) and improved transition speed from jockey to sprint. Increased max speed of Sprint Jockey (L2) and greatly improves transition speed from jockey to sprint. Block Increased reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. Even greater reach when performing blocks and improved ability to make a successful block. Intercept Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions. Even greater reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions. Anticipate Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Significantly improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle. Slide Tackle Grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle. Greatly improved slide tackle coverage. Also grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a slide tackle. Aerial Fortress (NEW) Performs higher jumps and has increased physical presence before and during defensive aerial duels. Performs even higher jumps and has greatly increased physical presence before and during defensive aerial duels.

Finishing / Scoring

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Gamechanger (NEW) Fancy and Trivela shots are performed with improved accuracy. Fancy and Trivela shots are performed with greatly improved accuracy. Low Driven Shot Enhances a player's ability to execute low driven shots with increased accuracy, faster ball travel, and quicker shot execution. Enhances a player's ability to perform low driven shots with significantly enhanced accuracy, even faster ball travel, and quicker shot execution. Finesse Shot Performs finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy. Performs finesse shots significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accuracy. Chipshot Performs chip shots faster and with greater accuracy. Performs chip shots more quickly with exceptional accuracy. Power Shot Performs power shots faster and with increased speed. Performs power shots much faster and with a significant increase in speed. Dead Ball Set pieces are delivered with increased speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is longer. Set pieces are delivered with exceptional speed, curve, and accuracy. Ball trajectory preview line is at maximum length. Precision Header (NEW) Performs headers with increased accuracy and power. Performs headers with greatly increased accuracy and power. Acrobatic Performs volleys with improved accuracy and has access to acrobatic volley animations. Performs volleys with significant accuracy and has access to unique acrobatic volley animations.

Goalkeeper

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Far Throw Goalkeepers will have increased reach and handling closer to the end of the match. Goalkeepers will have greatly increased reach and handling closer to the end of the match. Footwork Goalkeepers will have increased reactions and speed in 1-on-1 situations Goalkeepers will have greatly increased reactions and speed in 1-on-1 situations Cross Claimer Goalkeepers will have increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces Goalkeepers will have significantly increased reflexes and reactions during opposing set pieces Rush Out Goalkeepers will have increased speed when running. Goalkeepers will have greatly increased speed when running. Far Reach Goalkeeperss are more effective at saving shots from outside the box with increased reach and jumping. Goalkeepers are significantly more effective at saving shots from outside the box with greatly increased reach and jumping. Deflector Performs deflection saves into safer areas with increased ball speed control. Performs deflection saves into safer areas or towards free teammates with greater ball speed control.

Passing

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Incisive Pass Through Passes are more accurate, Swerve Passes are delivered with more curve, and Precision Passes travel faster to the destination. Through Passes are far more accurate, Swerve Passes are delivered with maximum curve, and Precision Passes travel at top speed to the destination. Pinged Pass Passes travel faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver. Passes travel much faster along the ground without impacting the trapping difficulty of the receiver. Long Ball Pass Lob and Lofted Through Passes are more accurate, travel faster, and are more difficult to intercept. Lob and Lofted Through Passes are even more accurate, travel faster than ever, and are far more difficult to intercept. Tiki Taka Executes difficult first-time Ground Passes with high accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Short distance Ground Passes are highly accurate. Executes difficult first-time Ground Passes with even greater accuracy, using backheels when contextually appropriate. Short distance Ground Passes are exceptionally accurate. Whipped Pass All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve. All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster, and with more curve. Performs driven crosses with exceptional power. Inventive (NEW) Fancy and Trivela passes are performed with improved accuracy. Fancy and Trivela passes are performed with greatly improved accuracy.

Physical

PlayStyle Base PS Effect PS+ Effect Quick Step Accelerates faster during Explosive Sprint. Accelerates significantly faster during Explosive Sprint. Relentless Reduces fatigue loss during play and increases fatigue recovery during halftime. Greatly reduces the long-term fatigue effects on attributes, reaction time, and defensive awareness. Reduces fatigue loss during play and significantly increases fatigue recovery during halftime. Long Throw Performs throw-ins with increased power to cover a greater distance. Performs throw-ins with more power to cover maximum distance. Bruiser Greater strength when performing physical tackles. Even greater strength when performing physical tackles. Enforcer (NEW) Performs dribble Shoulder Challenges and Shielding with increased effectiveness. Performs dribble Shoulder Challenges and Shielding with greatly increased effectiveness.

Those are all the PlayStyles you can expect at launch for FC 26. Of course, EA may add more as the game progresses. Generally, newer ones have always been strong, but we will have to see how the added PlayStyles, like Enforcer, fare.