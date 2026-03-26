Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (FOF: Answer the Call)

EA Sports FC 26 (FOF: Answer the Call) Key Update: A new 99,000-coin SBC for Crysencio Summerville featuring 97 Pace and the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

A new 99,000-coin SBC for Crysencio Summerville featuring 97 Pace and the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 26, 2026

March 26, 2026 Quick Answer: The 97-pace Crysencio Summerville FOF SBC costs 99,300 coins and requires three squads (86, 86, 87) to complete in FC 26 Ultimate Team.

The FC 26 Summerville FOF: Answer the Call has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the West Ham winger.

This card has great attributes, solid PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to many Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Summerville FOF: Answer the Call SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Summerville FOF: Answer the Call SBC has good attributes, with 97 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 92 dribbling, 47 defending, and 73 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, First Touch+, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Pinged Pass, Technical, Rapid, Quick Step, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wide Midfielder++, Wide Playmaker++, Inside Forward++, and Winger+.

FC 26 Summerville FOF: Answer the Call SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this FOF: Answer the Call SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Summerville FOF: Answer the Call card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 99.3k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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