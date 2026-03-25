Primary Subject: FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF)

FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Key Update: The full lineup for the one-team RTTF campaign has leaked, including superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Jamal Musiala across UCL, UEL, and UECL.

The full lineup for the one-team RTTF campaign has leaked, including superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Jamal Musiala across UCL, UEL, and UECL. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 25, 2026

March 25, 2026 Quick Answer: Dropping this Friday, March 27, at 6 PM GMT, RTTF features live cards that receive OVR and PlayStyle upgrades as their teams progress through the UEFA quarter-finals and beyond.

With the international break ongoing, there is not much club football action. But as soon as it ends, the quarter-finals for UEFA competitions will take the spotlight.

For FC 26, we will have the staple Road to the Final promo, bringing live cards for the clubs that are in the hunt for Europe's biggest club competitions.

The further the players advance in these late stages, the bigger the upgrade the cards get. We now know the full lineup for the RTTF campaign thanks to leaks.

All Leaked FC 26 Road to the Final Players

Per leaks, here are all the players coming in Team 1 of the Road to the Final promo.

Champions League Players (Men)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Désiré Doué (PSG)

(PSG) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Piero Hincapié (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP)

(Sporting CP) Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)

Champions League Players (Women)

Victoria López (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Elisabeth Terland (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino)

(Real Madrid Femenino) Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Johanna Kaneryd (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Ingrid Syrstad Engen (OL Lyonnes)

Europa League Players

Jadon Sancho (Aston Villa)

(Aston Villa) Federico Bernardeschi (Bologna)

(Bologna) Diogo Costa (FC Porto)

(FC Porto) Victor Gómez (SC Braga)

(SC Braga) Thijs Dallinga (Bologna)

(Bologna) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

(Nottingham Forest) Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest)

(Nottingham Forest) Yuito Suzuki (SC Freiburg)

Conference League Players

Andrei Rațiu (Rayo Vallecano)

(Rayo Vallecano) Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

(AZ Alkmaar) Jack Harrison (Fiorentina)

(Fiorentina) Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

(AEK Athens) Peer Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)

(AZ Alkmaar) Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Sebastian Nanasi (Strasbourg)

(Strasbourg) Armindo Sieb (1. FSV Mainz 05)

(1. FSV Mainz 05) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Road to the Final will have only one team. Past it, Trophy Titans is set to go live, featuring two teams. The schedule will fall in line with the usual pattern, where the Team of the Season promo arrives mid-April.

Outside of the Team 1 players, there will be SBC and Objective releases. Only Pau Cubarsí from FC Barcelona has been leaked as an SBC player so far.

Road to the Final Promo Release Time

RTTF will go live on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. This is the usual Friday schedule for all new campaigns and subsequent teams.

That's everything about the Road to the Final promo in FC 26.