Primary Subject: FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Promo

FC 26 Road to the Final (RTTF) Promo Key Update: Leaked players include Mbappe, Musiala, Salah, and Rashford, with Pau Cubarsi as a potential SBC.

Leaked players include Mbappe, Musiala, Salah, and Rashford, with Pau Cubarsi as a potential SBC. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Quick Answer: RTTF brings live cards from teams who have reached UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals. Upgrades will be based on team advancement. It is expected to live this Friday.

Europe's biggest club competition is heading to the quarter-finals in April. This means we will get live cards in FC 26 themed after it, with upgrades based on how far the team advances in the late stages.

Road to the Final is said to follow the brand-new FoF: Answer The Call campaign. A full team confirmation won't arrive until Friday this week, but some of the cards for RTTF have already been leaked.

Below are all the details about the Road to the Final promo in FC 26.

When will the Road to the Final Promo Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

RTTF will go live on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 6 PM GMT / 10 AM PT. Answer the Call will have only one team, so Road to the Final should follow it later this week.

Trophy Titans is another returning promo leaked to arrive after RTTF. Per leaks, Trophy Titans will feature two teams, and that falls in line with the usual schedule.

Based on past patterns, the Team of the Season should begin on April 17, 2026. A week of warm-up and the first batch of players should go live the following week, just a day after Season 7 is expected to kick off.

Keep in mind that all of the future promo details are based on leaks and general schedules. Finer details, including exact dates, may change upon release.

All Leaked Road to the Final players

A full list of Road to the Final cards hasn't been leaked yet. But based on early leaks, here are some of the players that'll be part of the upcoming RTTF campaign in FC 26:

Kylian Mbappé

Jamal Musiala

Mohamed Salah

Marcus Rashford

Désiré Doué

Alexis Mac Allister

Pau Cubarsí (SBC)

Because we are now into the quarters, the names will be dominated by the top clubs. There are said to be around 30 players in the promo, as the stage of the competition does narrow down the pool of potential players significantly.

Some will be in the packs, while others will be released through SBCs and Objectives. Of course, we will be sure to keep you updated with the latest, including the full player list, when it is leaked.

FC 26 Road to the Final Explained

Road to the Final in FC 26 will bring live cards of players who have advanced to the quarters in UEFA club competitions. It is usually a mix of Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League players.

Depending on how the club fares, the cards will get upgrades. These boosts range from stat improvements to PS. The further the club advances, the better the upgrades. Yes, that means winning the entire competition will fetch the biggest upgrade.

That's everything you need to know about the RTTF promo in FC 26.