Primary Subject: FC 26 (Ultimate Team / World Tour Promo)

FC 26 (Ultimate Team / World Tour Promo) Key Update: A new Kaoru Mitoma World Tour SBC has been released, featuring a high-pace winger with double-plus roles for roughly 61.5k coins.

A new Kaoru Mitoma World Tour SBC has been released, featuring a high-pace winger with double-plus roles for roughly 61.5k coins. Status: Confirmed / Live

Confirmed / Live Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: To unlock World Tour Mitoma, submit an 85-rated and an 86-rated squad (each requiring 1 TOTW). The total cost is approximately 61.5k coins.

The FC 26 Mitoma World Tour SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Brighton winger.

This card has great attributes, solid PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a good addition to many Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Mitoma World Tour SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Mitoma World Tour has good attributes, with 92 pace, 86 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, 62 defending, and 72 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, First Touch+, Power Shot, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Technical, Rapid, Press Proven, and Quick Step.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wide Playmaker++, Inside Forward++, Winger+, and Wide Midfielder+.

FC 26 Mitoma World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this World Tour SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Mitoma World Tour card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 61.5k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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