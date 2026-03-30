Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team)

EA Sports FC 26 (Ultimate Team) Key Update: A new Showdown SBC featuring Wolfsburg's Kessya Bussy ahead of the UWCL clash against Lyon.

A new Showdown SBC featuring Wolfsburg's Kessya Bussy ahead of the UWCL clash against Lyon. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Quick Answer: The Kessya Bussy Showdown SBC costs approximately 36.6k coins, requiring an 85-rated and an 86-rated squad to unlock the 88-rated French winger.

The FC 26 Kessya Bussy Showdown SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the Wolfsburg winger ahead of their UWCL match against OL Lyonnes.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Kessya Bussy Showdown SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Kessya Bussy Showdown SBC has great attributes, with 92 pace, 88 shooting, 86 passing, 90 dribbling, 50 defending, and 81 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Trickster, and Press Proven.

When it comes to roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, Wide Midfielder++, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Kessya Bussy Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Showdown SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Eze UCL Road to the Final card and six packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 36.6k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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