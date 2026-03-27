Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (UCL Road to the Final)

FC 26 Ultimate Team (UCL Road to the Final) Key Update: A new Eberechi Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has been released, featuring an elite Arsenal midfielder card with 90+ pace and dribbling.

A new Eberechi Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has been released, featuring an elite Arsenal midfielder card with 90+ pace and dribbling. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: The FC 26 Eze RTTF SBC costs approximately 326k coins, requiring six squads to unlock an elite Arsenal card with Shadow Striker++ and Playmaker++ roles.

The FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Arsenal central midfielder.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has fantastic attributes, with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 57 defending, and 80 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Power Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Inventive, Rapid, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, Winger++, Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Half-Winger+, Wide Playmaker+, Poacher+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit six squads to complete this Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Arsenal

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Eze UCL Road to the Final card and six packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 326k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!