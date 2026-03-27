- Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (UCL Road to the Final)
- Key Update: A new Eberechi Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has been released, featuring an elite Arsenal midfielder card with 90+ pace and dribbling.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: January 20, 2026
- Quick Answer: The FC 26 Eze RTTF SBC costs approximately 326k coins, requiring six squads to unlock an elite Arsenal card with Shadow Striker++ and Playmaker++ roles.
The FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Arsenal central midfielder.
This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a tremendous addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC has fantastic attributes, with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 91 passing, 92 dribbling, 57 defending, and 80 physicality.
It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Technical+, Power Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Inventive, Rapid, and First Touch.
When it comes to roles, this card has Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, Winger++, Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Half-Winger+, Wide Playmaker+, Poacher+, and False 9+.
FC 26 Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit six squads to complete this Eze UCL Road to the Final SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Arsenal
Requirements:
- Arsenal Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Eze UCL Road to the Final card and six packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 326k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
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