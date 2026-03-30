Primary Subject: FC 26 Dutch Decider Evolution

FC 26 Dutch Decider Evolution Key Update: A 75k coin upgrade celebrating Arjen Robben’s 2013 UCL winner, providing massive pace boosts and elite scoring PlayStyles.

A 75k coin upgrade celebrating Arjen Robben’s 2013 UCL winner, providing massive pace boosts and elite scoring PlayStyles. Status: Live (start by April 6)

Live (start by April 6) Last Verified: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Quick Answer: The Dutch Decider Evolution is a premier attacking boost for RW and RMs, granting the meta Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ combination alongside +30 Pace. Top choices include Semenyo, Bradley, and Pina.

Dutch Decider is one of the first Evolutions for the returning RTTF campaign in FC 26. It boosts all attacking attributes and includes some of the best PlayStyles in the game.

Carrying on the promo's theme, it celebrates Arjen Robben's late goal in the 2013 Champions League final, which secured Bayern Munich their fifth UCL trophy against their biggest rivals.

The Dutch legend on whom Evolution is based is not yet available himself in FC 26, though he was part of the rumor mill before launch.

It may or may not be signaling his return, but below we list the five best players for Dutch Decider Evolution, an upgrade inspired by the man himself.

Best Players for Dutch Decider Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Dutch Decider Evolution are:

Antoine Semenyo (POTM)

(POTM) Conor Bradley (Showdown)

(Showdown) Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards, ST)

(Winter Wildcards, ST) Oscar Bobb (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Pedro Neto (Thunderstruck)

While Technical+ is a meta PS to have in an attacker, having a scoring PS+ is a must. The Evolution provides just that, as the second one is Finesse Shot+. However, if someone has a non-scoring PS like Rapid, they'll end up having a combo of Rapid and Technical.

Keeping that in mind, we suggest picking forwards who either have no existing PS+ or already have one in Low Driven Shot and Finesse Shot. You sure can miss the two if you have them in base, especially since 3 PS+ and 90 OVR eligibility should be regular come TOTS, but scoring PS+ remains important.

Ignoring the PS+, you can also use this Evolution for a simple stats boost on players low on shooting, pace, or other attacking numbers. Antoine Semenyo and Claudia Pina both miss one of the above stats, and the Evolution nicely rounds them up.

Similarly, any defender who already has high defensive numbers, like Conor Bradley, with an existing 2 PS+ combo, is a good shout. Defenders generally lack pace and passing, so Dutch Decider is an excellent Evolution to round them out.

Yes, that also means you can do multiple chains on low-rated defenders and finally round them off with this Evolution.

Is Dutch Decider Evolution worth doing?

Dutch Decider is a fine Evolution in FC 26, offering great stat boosts and PlayStyles. It's worth considering for top meta players who lack pace or shooting.

But a 75k price tag and increasing overall to 90 means you can skip it if you don't have a perfect candidate. As we always say, regardless of whether you choose to do the upgrade or not, it's best to wait until the final few days to check for any chain potential.

Dutch Decider Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Dutch Decider Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: RW or RM

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Acceleration: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Agility: +25 (91)

+25 (91) Balance: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Ball Control: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Crossing: +15 (88)

+15 (88) Curve: +25 (92)

+25 (92) Dribbling: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Finishing: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Long Passing: +15 (86)

+15 (86) Long Shots: +15 (91)

+15 (91) Penalties: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Positioning: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Reactions: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Short Passing: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Free Kick: +10 (87)

+10 (87) Shot Power: +15 (89)

+15 (89) Sprint Speed: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Stamina: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Vision: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Volleys: +15 (87)

+15 (87) Composure: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Technical, Finesse Shot (2)

Technical, Finesse Shot (2) PlayStyles: Technical, Finesse Shot, Quick Step, Rapid, Gamechanger

That's everything you need to know about the Dutch Decider Evolution in FC 26.

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