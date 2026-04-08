Primary Subject: FC 26 Blazing Winger Evolution

FC 26 Blazing Winger Evolution Key Update: A 60,000-coin LW upgrade that focuses on extreme speed, providing +30 to both Acceleration and Sprint Speed alongside dual pace-focused PlayStyles+.

A 60,000-coin LW upgrade that focuses on extreme speed, providing +30 to both Acceleration and Sprint Speed alongside dual pace-focused PlayStyles+. Status: Live (start by April 16)

Live (start by April 16) Last Verified: April 7, 2026

April 7, 2026 Quick Answer: The Blazing Winger Evolution is for the pace merchants, granting the combination of Rapid+ and Quick Step+. While that appears broken, stacking them might not be the best use. Top choices include Pina, Henry, and Son.

True to its name, Blazing Winger Evolution turns any eligible FC 26 attacker into a pace merchant with a combo of Rapid+ and Quick Step+. As crazy as that sounds on paper, you'd ideally want to avoid having the two together.

Covering the yards in five seconds or fifteen doesn't matter if you can't fetch the top bins. Of course, you can try them for some fun, but the best candidates should already have a scoring or other suitable PS+.

Continue reading to know the best players for the Blazing Winger Evolution.

Best Players for Blazing Winger Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Blazing Winger Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Winter Wildcards, POTM, Cornerstones)

(Winter Wildcards, POTM, Cornerstones) Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards Baby ICON) Heung Min Son (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Yeremy Pino (Future Stars)

(Future Stars) Juan Mata (Time Warp)

As we said earlier, it's best to use players who already have an existing PS, ideally a shooting one, to avoid the combo of Rapid and Quick Step.

The final overall rating is 89, so there's a high chance you add one more PS+ with Team of the Season looming. 3 PS+ should become common then. Considering that, having Rapid and Quick Step doesn't sound all bad. Still, there are better combinations of 3 PS on wingers.

Claudia Pina leads the list of players for the Blazing Winger Evolution because she is one of the most meta players in the game. All her eligible cards are worth tossing over as they have similar PS and cover both shooting and passing.

If you're looking for a striker, there is no one better than Thierry Henry in the game. The French legend still lacks important passing PS like Tiki Taka. You can add that with future chains.

Our other three picks are equally capable as well. A massive upgrade like this brings most players to similar stats.

Is Blazing Winger Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

Yes, Blazing Winger Evolution is worth the 60k coins, especially on top picks. We advise waiting until the final few days to check for any chain potential or better upgrades.

Blazing Winger Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Blazing Winger Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 88

Max 88 Jumping: Max 88

Max 88 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LW

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Acceleration: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Agility: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Balance: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Ball Control: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Dribbling: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Finishing: +20 (88)

+20 (88) Long Shots: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Penalties: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Positioning: +20 (91)

+20 (91) Reactions: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Short Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Shot Power: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Sprint Speed: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Stamina: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Volleys: +20 (87)

+20 (87) Composure: +20 (89)

+20 (89) Skills: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Rapid, Quick Step (2)

Rapid, Quick Step (2) PlayStyles: Low Driven Shot, Trickster, Rapid, Quick Step, Pinged Pass, First Touch (8)

Low Driven Shot, Trickster, Rapid, Quick Step, Pinged Pass, First Touch (8) Roles: Winger++, Inside Forward++

That's everything you need to know about the Blazing Winger Evolution in FC 26.

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