Primary Subject: Baseball Hits 26 (Mobile / Launch Version)

Baseball Hits 26 (Mobile / Launch Version) Key Update: The game officially launched on March 19, 2026, featuring Cal Raleigh as the cover athlete and four unique gameplay modes.

The game officially launched on March 19, 2026, featuring Cal Raleigh as the cover athlete and four unique gameplay modes. Status: Confirmed / Released

Confirmed / Released Last Verified: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Quick Answer: Baseball Hits 26 is a free-to-play mobile game by Ares Interactive featuring 800+ MLB players, one-touch controls, and four modes: Hits, Pitching, Total, and Home Run.

Baseball Hits 26, the free mobile game developed by Ares Interactive, is finally here. The game, which has Cal Raleigh as the cover athlete, promises to deliver a "fast-paced casual baseball experience."

With four game modes, plenty of events, and many rewards up for grabs, Baseball Hits 26 is the game for players who want an authentic baseball experience but don't want to deal with a steep learning curve.

Baseball Hits 26 - An Easy to Pick Up Authentic Baseball Experience

Credit: Ares Interactive

Baseball Hits 26 went live on March 19, for both Android and IOS devices, and is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The game features more than 800 licensed MLB players, including Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh, who is also the game's cover star. Other big names in Baseball Hits 26 are Juan Soto, Tarik Skubal, Corbin Carroll, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Fans can use these players to build their dream team, and the same players can also be upgraded. This allows users to constantly fine-tune their lineups.

It has very intuitive one-touch controls, making it easy to pick up and play, even for players new to the genre. But that's not all, player ratings are connected to their real-life performances, players have "lifelike motion-capture animations", and the title also features "realistic baseball physics."

Baseball Hits 26 has four game modes: Hits Mode, Pitching Ace, Total Baseball, and Home Run King. All of them deliver a unique experience, being able to satisfy both casual and competitive players alike.

Mike DeLaet, President of Ares Interactive, puts it this way: "We’ve built a game that is instantly accessible for newcomers, yet layered with the strategic depth and real-world stats that analytics enthusiasts crave."

The goal is clear: to provide an authentic, immersive gameplay experience for everyone who tries Baseball Hits 26.

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