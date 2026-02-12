A new challenger is entering the diamond, as Baseball Hits 26, Ares Interactive's new free-to-play mobile baseball game, has just been announced.

The game has none other than Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners star, as its cover athlete, and it aims to deliver the most authentic baseball experience possible.

Baseball Hits 26 was designed to be very intuitive, pairing the authenticity of professional baseball with fast, intuitive, and fun gameplay that will please both casual and competitive players.

Baseball Hits 26 Aims To Deliver A Unique Yet Authentic Experience

Credit: Ares Interactive

While Baseball Hits 26 rewards smart and strategic decisions, it was also built to be easy to pick up and play. The game features a tap-to-swing and pitch mechanic that lets players hit the ground running, while keeping the nine-innings game experience fast and entertaining.

Players will be able to build their dream team by recruiting or collecting players from a fully licensed MLB roster. These players can also be upgraded, allowing users to constantly fine-tune their lineups on their road to reaching the top of the leaderboard.

Baseball Hits 26 was created for quick play sessions, with the game being designed for portrait play. It will include unique game modes such as Home Run challenges and playoffs, with new content added regularly.

The only thing has important as baseball in Baseball Hits 26 is social play. Clubs allow players to chat and compete against other users, be it in live events or tournaments. Players can climb the leaderboard alone or do it with their club members' help, earning shared rewards in the process.

7th Inning studio, responsible for the creation and development of Baseball Hits 26, describes Baseball Hits 26 as: "a free-to-play mobile baseball game that pairs authentic pro-style action with fast, approachable, and satisfying gameplay for casual fans and baseball aficionados alike".

Michael Saperstein, Director of Engineering at 7th Inning, also said the following about the game:

Cover star Cal Raleigh sees this as the perfect game to play in road trips:

Baseball Hits 26 is available for pre-registration on both the App Store and Google Play. Players who decide to pre-register for the game will get an exclusive bundle that includes: Rare Cal Raleigh player card, in-game currency, and a platform-exclusive badge.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!