Primary Subject: Baseball Hits 26 (Version 1.0.0 Full Release)

Baseball Hits 26 (Version 1.0.0 Full Release) Key Update: Ares Interactive has officially launched the full version, introducing competitive seasonal leaderboards and three new game modes: Home Run King, Pitching Ace, and Total Baseball.

Ares Interactive has officially launched the full version, introducing competitive seasonal leaderboards and three new game modes: Home Run King, Pitching Ace, and Total Baseball. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Quick Answer: Baseball Hits 26 is a free-to-play mobile MLB title featuring Cal Raleigh, offering intuitive one-touch controls, high-end graphics, and strategic roster-building for competitive players.

Ares Interactive, Inc.'s highly anticipated mobile game Baseball Hits 26 is finally here, and I got the chance to get an early look at the title.

The game features licensed MLB players, with Cal Raleigh being at the forefront as the cover athlete. It promised fans "a fast-paced casual baseball experience" that combined strategic decisions with intuitive controls and a seamless ability to plug-and-play.

So is Baseball Hits 26 a Home run, a strikeout, or something inthe middle? Let's find out.

Baseball Hits 26 Is An Intuitive Home Run

Credit: Ares Interactive, Inc.

Baseball Hits 26 delivers the main thing it promised: intuitive controls that you will be able to master in a few games, for both pitching and batting.

You don't need to be a pro at baseball games to enjoy Baseball Hits 26, but there is also space for players who want to grind and focus on the competitive aspect.

Coordination is the key, especially when batting, as you need to find the perfect timing to swing. But that's not all, the strategic aspect is also present, as you need to carefully choose which balls you want to swing at.

Certain balls are just way off the strike zone, and you need to recognize them, or you will be throwing away easy walks. At the same time, not all pitches that are in the strike zone are great to swing at.

Taking into consideration your batter power and contact, as well as the opposing pitcher's attributes and pitch types, is also important. These are the most obvious examples of the strategic aspect of Baseball Hits 26, but it's also present in other aspects of the game.

Pitching is equally easy to learn, but there is more nuance to it, and it might take players a little bit more time to master. Despite that, it's still a one-touch control, so it's very straightforward.

Graphically, the game looks amazing, especially for a mobile game. Many mobile games lack in this department, but Baseball Hits 26 literally hits it out of the park.

I was genuinely surprised by the graphic quality of the game, but these graphics don't just make the game look pretty; they also help make matches more immersive and fun to play.

You can choose to play or simulate games, with both options being available for all four game modes: Baseball Hits, Pitching Ace, Total Baseball, and HR King. However, you pay 200 Hit Bucks to simulate games.

Hit Bucks are one of two in-game currencies, with gold being the other one. You win Hit Bucks by winning games and completing objectives, with gold being earned in the same way, but in less quantity.

You need either gold or Hit Bucks to buy players and upgrade your squad. Players can be acquired via packs, where you don't know what you will get, or you can pick up the exact player you want from the players tab in the store.

There are a lot of microtransaction options in the game, with some event bundles or packs only being available for real money, in this case, dollars. A plethora of options to buy either gold or Hit-Bucks by using real money is also available.

If you know me, you know I'm not a fan of microtransactions, but unfortunately, they are the standard in current sports games, especially mobile ones. While you will obviously have an advantage if you spend money in the game, it's possible to be somewhat competitive and build a good team without doing so.

Microtransactions are the thing I dislike the most about this game, which does say a lot about the other aspects of Baseball Hits 26, as gameplay and graphics-wise, I have nothing to point out.