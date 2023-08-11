WWE 2K23 DLC COUNTDOWN: Bad News Pack coming soon

WWE 2K23 has arrived to much critical acclaim, with fans and critics alike agreeing that this year's game has raised the standard for wrestling games.

The extensive roster and remarkable gameplay stand WWE 2K23 above the rest, but the fun is far from over.

As ever, through the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, more Superstars will be added throughout the game's cycle.

Up next is the turn of the Bad News Pack, with a total of 5 new stars set to be added to the WWE 2K23 roster.

WWE 2K23 Bad News DLC Countdown

WWE 2K23 Bad News DLC Countdown

It's almost time for the next DLC pack to arrive in WWE 2K23 and this one brings with it some bad news...

The Bad News pack was heavily hinted in the DLC tease by 2K Games and we're pleased to announce that many predictions for Wade Barret have been proven correct, with the British-born wrestler returning in WWE 2K23 as DLC.

click to enlarge + 3 SPREAD THE NEWS - Wade Barret is back in WWE 2K23

The Bad News Pack will arrive in WWE 2K23 on August 16, bringing five new faces to the roster.

The pack includes the following superstars:

Wade Barret

Eve Torres

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

DLC Price

Each DLC pack is available for $9.99, with a Season Pass, which gives you access to all DLC, available for $39.99.

click to enlarge + 3 MASTER OF DISGUISE - Bray Wyatt is coming to WWE 2K23

For those with the Season Pass, the pack will automatically download, although you will need to restart your game in order for these new Superstars to appear on your roster.

WWE 2K23 Roster

The full WWE 2K23 roster is massive and features every major star in the WWE Universe. Current Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns tops the ratings at 99 OVR.

click to enlarge + 3 NEW ARRIVALS - Cody Rhodes is officially confirmed for the WWE 2K23 Roster

Becky Lynch leads the women with a 96 OVR despite not currently holding either major singles title in the division.

Along with every current superstar, there are plenty of historic wrestlers that players can unlock. From icons like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan all the way to Big Boss Man and Doink The Clown, there are stars from every generation.