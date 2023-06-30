WWE 2K23: Bonus Superstar confirmed for upcoming DLC pack

WWE 2K23 is here, with the game launching to huge acclaim amongst critics and the general player.

A huge roster clearly wasn't enough for some, with multiple DLC packs having been released into the game post-launch.

Now, following the release of a certain rival game, another piece of exciting DLC information has dropped.

Check below to find out which star has been added to the latest WWE 2K23 DLC pack.

WWE 2K23 DLC Bonus Superstar

WWE games have always done a great job at introducing high-quality DLC packs and the upcoming Revel with Wyatt Pack has just got even hotter.

Why? Because 2K has confirmed that Bray Wyatt persona Uncle Howdy has been added to the pack as a bonus superstar.

BONUS ADDITION - Uncle Howdy is coming to WWE 2K23

Releasing on July 19, this latest DLC pack will finally bring Wyatt back to the WWE 2K23 roster following his absence at launch.

We weren't sure which personas would be featuring for the former eater of worlds, but we can now confirm that his Uncle Howdy gimmick will definitely be arriving as a special bonus feature.

The Revel with Wyatt Pack releases for WWE 2K23 on July 19.

Revel with Wyatt Pack - July 19

One of the most anticipated characters on the WWE 2K23 roster is Bray Wyatt, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the man of many faces has been confirmed as DLC for this year's game.

Coming in this pack:

Bray Wyatt

MANY FACES - Bray Wyatt is coming back to WWE 2K

Zeus

Sarah Logan

Joe Gacy

Blaire Davenport

It has now been confirmed that Bray Wyatt's persona, Uncle Howdy, will also be arriving as part of this pack.

Price and Release Date

The release date for DLC has now been confirmed and is as follows:

Steiner Row Pack - April 19

Pretty Sweet Pack - May 17

Race to NXT Pack - June 14

Revel with Wyatt Pack - July 19

Bad News Pack - August 16

Last year, each pack was available for around the $9.99 mark, with a Season Pass, which gives you access to all DLC, available for $39.99.

WWE 2K23 Roster

The full WWE 2K23 roster is massive and features every major star in the WWE Universe. Current Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns tops the ratings at 99 OVR.

NEW ARRIVALS - Cody Rhodes is officially confirmed for the WWE 2K23 Roster

Becky Lynch leads the women with a 96 OVR despite not currently holding either major singles title in the division.

Along with every current superstar there are plenty of historic wrestlers that players can unlock. From icons like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan all the way to Big Boss Man and Doink The Clown, there are stars from every generation.