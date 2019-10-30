WWE 2K20: Complete Unlockables guide - Showcase, VC buys, characters, titles, & arenas

WWE 2K20 is far more than just a load of funny glitches and
gimmicks. It contains one of the biggest Showcase stories a WWE game has ever
seen, along with a weird and wonderful MyCareer.
It also contains a deep set of unlockable characters,
titles, and arenas that the completionists among you will love. To get all of
them there are a few things you have to do, but the main one is rack up a huge
amount of VC, so be sure to play matches and claim wins at every opportunity so
you can keep unlocking fresh championships to win and superstars to play with.
WWE 2K20 Showcase Unlockables
FOUR HORSEWOMEN: Relive the key moments of their careers
The 2K
Showcase takes you through the story of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and their
rise from NXT newbies to main eventing WrestleMania 35.
What can you expect to unlock during your run through the
Showcase this year?
Match #1 - Charlotte ’14, Natalya ’14, Ric Flair ’91, Ric Flair ’14 Manager, NXT TakeOver ’14
Match #2 - Sasha Banks ’15, Charlotte ’15, Becky Lynch ’15, Bayley ’15, NXT TakeOver Rival 2015
Match #3 - Sasha ’15 Brooklyn Attire, Bayley ’15 Brooklyn Attire, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn ’15, NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17
READ MORE: WWE
2K20 review: An enjoyable but frustrating experience
Match #4 - Charlotte ’15 NOC attire, Becky ’15 NOC attire, Paige, Paige ’15 Manager, Alicia Fox manager attire, NOC ’15, WWE Divas Championship
Match #5 - Ric Flair ’16 Manager, Charlotte ’16 WM 32 Attire, Becky Lynch ’16 WM 32 Attire, Sasha ’16 WM 32 Attire, Nikki Bella ’15, Brie Bella Manager Attire, WrestleMania 32
Match #6 - Sasha ’16 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’16
Match #7 - Becky Lynch ’16 Backlash attire, Nikki Bella ’16, Carmella ’16, Alexa Bliss ’16 Backlash attire, Naomi ’16 backlash attire, Natalya ’16, Backlash ‘16
Match #8 - Charlotte ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Sasha Banks ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Hell In A Cell ‘16
Match #9 - Becky Lynch ’17 EC Attire, Mickie James ’17, Elimination Chamber ‘17
Match #10 - Bayley ’17, Charlotte ’17 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’17, Raw ‘17
Match #11 - Sasha Banks ’17, Nia Jax ’17, Fastlane ‘17
READ MORE: Complete
WWE 2K20 controls guide
Match #12 - Bayley ’17 WM attire, Charlotte ’17 WM attire, Nia Jax ’17 WM attire, Sasha Banks ’17 WM attire, WrestleMania 33
Match #13 - Charlotte Flair ’18, Asuka WM Attire, WrestleMania 34
Match #14 - Charlotte Flair ’18 Evolution attire, Becky Lynch ’18 Evolution attire, Evolution
Match #15 - Becky Lynch WM 35 attire, Charlotte Flair WM 35 attire
WWE 2K20 Unlockable Characters
DEAD MAN: There are 3 versions of The Undertaker this year
These can all be unlocked with VC, which is earned by completing matches as well as steps in 2K Showcase, MyCareer, and Towers. Be sure to dip your toe into every game mode to quickly grab VC and unlock all these extras!
To buy these characters, championships, and arenas you'll need to head to "Store" on the main menu and then "Purchases".
|Unlockable Character
|OVR
|VC Cost
|The Rock
|93
|5,000
|Steve Austin
|92
|6,000
|Shawn Michaels ‘97
|92
|5,000
|Sting ‘99
|91
|5,000
|Triple H ‘01
|91
|5,000
|Bret Hart
|91
|3,000
|Goldberg
|90
|8,000
|Ultimate Warrior
|90
|5,000
|Undertaker ‘02
|90
|5,000
|Sting ‘91
|90
|5,000
|Ric Flair ‘88
|90
|5,000
|Kurt Angle ‘06
|89
|5,000
|Eddie Guerrero
|89
|5,000
|Edge
|89
|5,000
|Randy Savage
|89
|3,000
|Shawn Michaels ‘05
|88
|5,000
|Kevin Nash
|88
|3,000
|Batista
|87
|5,000
|Undertaker
|87
|5,000
|Trish Stratus
|87
|5,000
|Andre The Giant
|87
|3,000
|Diesel
|87
|3,000
|Ricky Steamboat
|87
|3,000
|Booker T
|86
|5,000
|Lita
|86
|5,000
|Kurt Angle ‘01
|86
|5,000
|“Rowdy” Roddy Piper
|86
|3,000
|Scott Hall
|86
|3,000
|Beth Phoenix
|85
|5,000
|Ted DiBiase
|85
|5,000
|Dusty Rhodes
|85
|3,000
|Jake Roberts
|85
|3,000
|Razor Ramon
|85
|3,000
|Christian
|83
|3,000
|Mark Henry
|82
|3,000
|Brutus Beefcake
|82
|3,000
|Big Boss Man
|81
|2,000
|Molly Holly
|80
|3,000
|Bobby Heenan
|80
|1,000
|Jim Neidhart
|79
|2,000
|Papa Shango
|77
|2,000
|Stephanie McMahon
|75
|3,000
|Mr. McMahon
|73
|2,000
WWE 2K20 Unlockable Championships (all 300 VC)
- ECW Championship ’08-‘10
- ECW World Championship ’06-‘08
- ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-‘01
- ECW World Tag Team Championship
- Hardcore Championship
- Million Dollar Championship
- NXT Championship 12-‘17
- NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-‘17
- WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- WCW Hardcore Championship
- WCW United States Championship
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship ‘88
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-‘93
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO)
- WCW World Tag Team Championship
READ MORE: Complete
WWE 2K20 roster ratings
- WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-‘96
- World Heavyweight Championship
- World Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10
- World Tag Team Championship ’97-‘02
- WWE Championship ’05-‘13
- WWE Championship ’13-‘14
- WWE Championship ’88-‘98
- WWE Championship ’98-‘02
- WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
- WWE Championship (Eco-Friendly)
- WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)
READ MORE: WWE
2K20 Showcase Walkthrough
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-‘07
- WWE European Championship
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘90
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘94
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-‘11
- WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10
- WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-‘16
- WWE Undisputed Championship
- WWE United States Championship (Cena)
- WWE Women’s Championship ’98-‘10
WWE 2K20 Unlockable Arenas (All 1,000 VC)
- Raw ’13-‘14
- Raw is War ‘98
- SmackDown ‘00
- SummerSlam ‘88
- WCW Halloween Havoc ‘98
- WCW Monday Nitro ‘98