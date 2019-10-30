WWE 2K20: Complete Unlockables guide - Showcase, VC buys, characters, titles, & arenas

WWE 2K20 is far more than just a load of funny glitches and

gimmicks. It contains one of the biggest Showcase stories a WWE game has ever

seen, along with a weird and wonderful MyCareer.

It also contains a deep set of unlockable characters,

titles, and arenas that the completionists among you will love. To get all of

them there are a few things you have to do, but the main one is rack up a huge

amount of VC, so be sure to play matches and claim wins at every opportunity so

you can keep unlocking fresh championships to win and superstars to play with.

WWE 2K20 Showcase Unlockables

FOUR HORSEWOMEN: Relive the key moments of their careers

The 2K

Showcase takes you through the story of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and their

rise from NXT newbies to main eventing WrestleMania 35.

What can you expect to unlock during your run through the

Showcase this year?

Match #1 - Charlotte ’14, Natalya ’14, Ric Flair ’91, Ric Flair ’14 Manager, NXT TakeOver ’14

Match #2 - Sasha Banks ’15, Charlotte ’15, Becky Lynch ’15, Bayley ’15, NXT TakeOver Rival 2015

Match #3 - Sasha ’15 Brooklyn Attire, Bayley ’15 Brooklyn Attire, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn ’15, NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17

Match #4 - Charlotte ’15 NOC attire, Becky ’15 NOC attire, Paige, Paige ’15 Manager, Alicia Fox manager attire, NOC ’15, WWE Divas Championship

Match #5 - Ric Flair ’16 Manager, Charlotte ’16 WM 32 Attire, Becky Lynch ’16 WM 32 Attire, Sasha ’16 WM 32 Attire, Nikki Bella ’15, Brie Bella Manager Attire, WrestleMania 32

Match #6 - Sasha ’16 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’16

Match #7 - Becky Lynch ’16 Backlash attire, Nikki Bella ’16, Carmella ’16, Alexa Bliss ’16 Backlash attire, Naomi ’16 backlash attire, Natalya ’16, Backlash ‘16

Match #8 - Charlotte ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Sasha Banks ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Hell In A Cell ‘16

Match #9 - Becky Lynch ’17 EC Attire, Mickie James ’17, Elimination Chamber ‘17

Match #10 - Bayley ’17, Charlotte ’17 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’17, Raw ‘17

Match #11 - Sasha Banks ’17, Nia Jax ’17, Fastlane ‘17

Match #12 - Bayley ’17 WM attire, Charlotte ’17 WM attire, Nia Jax ’17 WM attire, Sasha Banks ’17 WM attire, WrestleMania 33

Match #13 - Charlotte Flair ’18, Asuka WM Attire, WrestleMania 34

Match #14 - Charlotte Flair ’18 Evolution attire, Becky Lynch ’18 Evolution attire, Evolution

Match #15 - Becky Lynch WM 35 attire, Charlotte Flair WM 35 attire

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Characters

DEAD MAN: There are 3 versions of The Undertaker this year

These can all be unlocked with VC, which is earned by completing matches as well as steps in 2K Showcase, MyCareer, and Towers. Be sure to dip your toe into every game mode to quickly grab VC and unlock all these extras!

To buy these characters, championships, and arenas you'll need to head to "Store" on the main menu and then "Purchases".

Unlockable Character OVR VC Cost The Rock 93 5,000 Steve Austin 92 6,000 Shawn Michaels ‘97 92 5,000 Sting ‘99 91 5,000 Triple H ‘01 91 5,000 Bret Hart 91 3,000 Goldberg 90 8,000 Ultimate Warrior 90 5,000 Undertaker ‘02 90 5,000 Sting ‘91 90 5,000 Ric Flair ‘88 90 5,000 Kurt Angle ‘06 89 5,000 Eddie Guerrero 89 5,000 Edge 89 5,000 Randy Savage 89 3,000 Shawn Michaels ‘05 88 5,000 Kevin Nash 88 3,000 Batista 87 5,000 Undertaker 87 5,000 Trish Stratus 87 5,000 Andre The Giant 87 3,000 Diesel 87 3,000 Ricky Steamboat 87 3,000 Booker T 86 5,000 Lita 86 5,000 Kurt Angle ‘01 86 5,000 “Rowdy” Roddy Piper 86 3,000 Scott Hall 86 3,000 Beth Phoenix 85 5,000 Ted DiBiase 85 5,000 Dusty Rhodes 85 3,000 Jake Roberts 85 3,000 Razor Ramon 85 3,000 Christian 83 3,000 Mark Henry 82 3,000 Brutus Beefcake 82 3,000 Big Boss Man 81 2,000 Molly Holly 80 3,000 Bobby Heenan 80 1,000 Jim Neidhart 79 2,000 Papa Shango 77 2,000 Stephanie McMahon 75 3,000 Mr. McMahon 73 2,000

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Championships (all 300 VC)

ECW Championship ’08-‘10

ECW World Championship ’06-‘08

ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-‘01

ECW World Tag Team Championship

Hardcore Championship

Million Dollar Championship

NXT Championship 12-‘17

NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-‘17

WCW Cruiserweight Championship

WCW Hardcore Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Heavyweight Championship ‘88

WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-‘93

WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO)

WCW World Tag Team Championship

WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-‘96

World Heavyweight Championship

World Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10

World Tag Team Championship ’97-‘02

WWE Championship ’05-‘13

WWE Championship ’13-‘14

WWE Championship ’88-‘98

WWE Championship ’98-‘02

WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)

WWE Championship (Eco-Friendly)

WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-‘07

WWE European Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘90

WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘94

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-‘11

WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10

WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-‘16

WWE Undisputed Championship

WWE United States Championship (Cena)

WWE Women’s Championship ’98-‘10

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Arenas (All 1,000 VC)