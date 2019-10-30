header decal
WWE 2K
30 Oct 2019

WWE 2K20: Complete Unlockables guide - Showcase, VC buys, characters, titles, & arenas

WWE 2K20: Complete Unlockables guide - Showcase, VC buys, characters, titles, & arenas

There is a huge amount of extra content to unlock this year. Where is it all, and how do you get it?

WWE 2K20 is far more than just a load of funny glitches and
gimmicks. It contains one of the biggest Showcase stories a WWE game has ever
seen, along with a weird and wonderful MyCareer.

It also contains a deep set of unlockable characters,
titles, and arenas that the completionists among you will love. To get all of
them there are a few things you have to do, but the main one is rack up a huge
amount of VC, so be sure to play matches and claim wins at every opportunity so
you can keep unlocking fresh championships to win and superstars to play with.

WWE 2K20 Showcase Unlockables

FOUR HORSEWOMEN: Relive the key moments of their careers

The 2K
Showcase takes you through the story of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and their
rise from NXT newbies to main eventing WrestleMania 35.

What can you expect to unlock during your run through the
Showcase this year?

Match #1 - Charlotte ’14, Natalya ’14, Ric Flair ’91, Ric Flair ’14 Manager, NXT TakeOver ’14

Match #2 - Sasha Banks ’15, Charlotte ’15, Becky Lynch ’15, Bayley ’15, NXT TakeOver Rival 2015

Match #3 - Sasha ’15 Brooklyn Attire, Bayley ’15 Brooklyn Attire, NXT TakeOver Brooklyn ’15, NXT Women’s Championship ’13-‘17

READ MORE: WWE
2K20 review: An enjoyable but frustrating experience

Match #4 - Charlotte ’15 NOC attire, Becky ’15 NOC attire, Paige, Paige ’15 Manager, Alicia Fox manager attire, NOC ’15, WWE Divas Championship

Match #5 - Ric Flair ’16 Manager, Charlotte ’16 WM 32 Attire, Becky Lynch ’16 WM 32 Attire, Sasha ’16 WM 32 Attire, Nikki Bella ’15, Brie Bella Manager Attire, WrestleMania 32

Match #6 - Sasha ’16 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’16

Match #7 - Becky Lynch ’16 Backlash attire, Nikki Bella ’16, Carmella ’16, Alexa Bliss ’16 Backlash attire, Naomi ’16 backlash attire, Natalya ’16, Backlash ‘16

Match #8 - Charlotte ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Sasha Banks ’16 Hell In A Cell attire, Hell In A Cell ‘16

Match #9 - Becky Lynch ’17 EC Attire, Mickie James ’17, Elimination Chamber ‘17

Match #10 - Bayley ’17, Charlotte ’17 Raw attire, Dana Brooke ’17, Raw ‘17

Match #11 - Sasha Banks ’17, Nia Jax ’17, Fastlane ‘17

READ MORE: Complete
WWE 2K20 controls guide

Match #12 - Bayley ’17 WM attire, Charlotte ’17 WM attire, Nia Jax ’17 WM attire, Sasha Banks ’17 WM attire, WrestleMania 33

Match #13 - Charlotte Flair ’18, Asuka WM Attire, WrestleMania 34

Match #14 - Charlotte Flair ’18 Evolution attire, Becky Lynch ’18 Evolution attire, Evolution

Match #15 - Becky Lynch WM 35 attire, Charlotte Flair WM 35 attire

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Characters

DEAD MAN: There are 3 versions of The Undertaker this year

These can all be unlocked with VC, which is earned by completing matches as well as steps in 2K Showcase, MyCareer, and Towers. Be sure to dip your toe into every game mode to quickly grab VC and unlock all these extras!

To buy these characters, championships, and arenas you'll need to head to "Store" on the main menu and then "Purchases".

Unlockable Character OVR VC Cost
The Rock935,000
Steve Austin926,000
Shawn Michaels ‘97925,000
Sting ‘99915,000
Triple H ‘01915,000
Bret Hart913,000
Goldberg908,000
Ultimate Warrior905,000
Undertaker ‘02905,000
Sting ‘91905,000
Ric Flair ‘88905,000
Kurt Angle ‘06895,000
Eddie Guerrero895,000
Edge895,000
Randy Savage893,000
Shawn Michaels ‘05885,000
Kevin Nash883,000
Batista875,000
Undertaker875,000
Trish Stratus875,000
Andre The Giant873,000
Diesel873,000
Ricky Steamboat873,000
Booker T865,000
Lita865,000
Kurt Angle ‘01865,000
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper863,000
Scott Hall863,000
Beth Phoenix855,000
Ted DiBiase855,000
Dusty Rhodes853,000
Jake Roberts853,000
Razor Ramon853,000
Christian833,000
Mark Henry823,000
Brutus Beefcake823,000
Big Boss Man812,000
Molly Holly803,000
Bobby Heenan801,000
Jim Neidhart792,000
Papa Shango772,000
Stephanie McMahon753,000
Mr. McMahon732,000

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Championships (all 300 VC)

  • ECW Championship ’08-‘10
  • ECW World Championship ’06-‘08
  • ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-‘01
  • ECW World Tag Team Championship
  • Hardcore Championship
  • Million Dollar Championship
  • NXT Championship 12-‘17
  • NXT Tag Team Championship ’13-‘17
  • WCW Cruiserweight Championship
  • WCW Hardcore Championship
  • WCW United States Championship
  • WCW World Heavyweight Championship ‘88
  • WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-‘93
  • WCW World Heavyweight Championship (NWO)
  • WCW World Tag Team Championship

READ MORE: Complete
WWE 2K20 roster ratings

  • WCW World Tag Team Championship ’91-‘96
  • World Heavyweight Championship
  • World Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10
  • World Tag Team Championship ’97-‘02
  • WWE Championship ’05-‘13
  • WWE Championship ’13-‘14
  • WWE Championship ’88-‘98
  • WWE Championship ’98-‘02
  • WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
  • WWE Championship (Eco-Friendly)
  • WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)

READ MORE: WWE
2K20 Showcase Walkthrough

  • WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-‘07
  • WWE European Championship
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘90
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship ‘94
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98-‘11
  • WWE Tag Team Championship ’02-‘10
  • WWE Tag Team Championship ’10-‘16
  • WWE Undisputed Championship
  • WWE United States Championship (Cena)
  • WWE Women’s Championship ’98-‘10

WWE 2K20 Unlockable Arenas (All 1,000 VC)

  • Raw ’13-‘14
  • Raw is War ‘98
  • SmackDown ‘00
  • SummerSlam ‘88
  • WCW Halloween Havoc ‘98
  • WCW Monday Nitro ‘98
