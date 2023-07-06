AEW Fight Forever Trophy Guide: Become Elite

AEW Fight Forever is finally here and you can be sure that there are plenty of achievements to unlock in this brand-new game.
Getting that Platinum trophy has become a real trend in recent years and there are some weird and wonderful achievements on offer in AEW Fight Forever.
A game of thrills and spills, some of these achievements are certainly easier than others.
With that in mind, check below to find all the achievements you need to complete in AEW Fight Forever in order to achieve that 100% mark.
AEW Fight Forever Trophy Guide
Getting that 100% mark in AEW Fight Forever is easier said than done but our trophy guide will go some way to help you reach that milestone.
Check below to discover all of the achievements you need to unlock in AEW Fight Forever:
- Promising New Team: Create a custom team that includes a custom wrestler, and complete a tag team match
- Arena Architect: Create a custom arena and complete a match using it
- Making Their Debut…: Create a custom wrestler and complete a singles match using them
- Professional Gamer: Play through 5 different minigames
- Casual Gamer: Win a minigame within Road to Elite
- Triple Crown: Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite
- Train to the Max: Perform 30 or more successful intense trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite
- Food Critic: Select dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite
- Shirt Collector: Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite
- Hall-of-Famer: Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite
- Livin’ the Wrestler’s Life: Complete Road to Elite 10 times
- Welcome to the Elite: Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite
- On The Road to Elite: Complete Road to Elite
- E-Shopper: Make a purchase using AEW Cash
- No Feat Too Large: Complete at least 30 challenges
- The King of Harts: Complete 100 total singles matches in Exhibition
- Beat the Best: Defeat a COM opponent on Elite difficulty in a singles match in Exhibition
- Equal Opportunity Players: Play through a match with at least 50 wrestlers
- Watch your Footing: Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder match
- All Shall Cower Before Me: Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition
- Corner Wizard: Using the corner recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
- Rope Wizard: Using the rebound recoil attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
- Fearless Rocket: Using the tope offensive skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match
- Adept Flyer: Using the springboard offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match
- Ring Cleaner: Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royal match against all COM opponents
- 4-Way Dominator: Win a 4-Way match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition
- Dexterous Dervish: Using the desperation impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move
- Who Needs Hands: Using the sloth style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket
- Full Course Beatdown: Win a singles match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher
- Belt Collector: Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion
- KABOOM!: Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition
- DANGER: Contents Under Pressure!: Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition
- Finisher Thief: Using the gimmick infringement skill, win a match using the opponent’s finisher
- Smooth Footwork: Using the kip-up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match
- Nice Catch!: Using the anti-air defense skill, catch a dive attack
- Off the Guardrail: Using the guardrail drive offensive skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match
- First Win: Defeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition
AEW Fight Forever Controls Guide
For further help on completing all achievements for this game, you may need to check out our full AEW Fight Forever controls guide
AEW Fight Forever's gameplay is a true throwback to classic wrestling games and, for those who experienced those classic titles, picking up the controls for this new release shouldn't be too hard.
Having said that, there are still plenty of confusing points that need addressing.
If you're a little confused as to how the controls work in AEW Fight Forever, we'd recommend heading into the training mode available in the main menu.
This training section will allow you to hone your skills and learn some of the new controls against an AI opponent that won't fight back.
For an even better experience, set this controls guide next to you whilst training in order to experience the ultimate way to boost your skills.
