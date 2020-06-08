World of Tanks Blitz: How to Download - Price, System Requirements, Mobile, Steam, Crossplay & More

World of Tanks is a team-based massively multiplayer online action game, and it's mobile equivalent, Blitz, follows the same design.

Dedicated to armoured warfare during World War II and beyond, this is one of the most popular online warfare simulators ever made.

The action shooter features a huge roster of over 300 tanks, as well as incredible graphics and intuitive touch-screen controls.

Continue below to find out how you can download the mobile version of the game, Blitz.

Price

World of Tanks is built upon a "freemium" model where the game is free-to-play, but participants also have the choice to pay a fee for "premium" features.

EASY TO DOWNLOAD: The free-to-play game can be found in various locations, including Steam

The series has been around for a decade now, but in May 2013, Wargaming announced World of Tanks Blitz.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about World Of Tanks Blitz

Blitz is the mobile version of World of Tanks for tablets and smartphones, and it is pretty easy to find.

Head on over to the official website or just head over to the game's listing on Steam.

System Requirements

Since Blitz is also available on both Mac and Windows (as well as mobile), we've listed the requirements for them below.

COMPATIBILITY: Will my device support Blitz? Find out here

These are merely the recommended requirements, so you'll need to find the minimum and maximum requirements somewhere else!

Windows

OS: Windows 7, 8.0, 8.1, 10

Windows 7, 8.0, 8.1, 10 Processor: 2 GHz

2 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: DirectX 11 compliant video card with 256 MB RAM

DirectX 11 compliant video card with 256 MB RAM Storage: 3 GB available space

Mac OS X

OS: Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks

Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 3 GB available space

3 GB available space Additional Notes: Mac OS X 10.9 supported models https://support.apple.com/kb/SP702

For mobile and iPad, all you need is an Internet connection and model later than the iPad 2 and the iPhone 4S.

Is there Crossplay?

There is crossplay in World of Tanks Blitz.

This means it won’t matter if you’re using iOS or Android to play the game since you’ll still be able to get in on the action!

READ MORE: World of Tanks Mods