Valorant is introducing a new bundle, and this one is very special. The bundle is called Give Back, and just like the name indicates, it will give back to noble causes. It's a way for Valorant players to support a good cause, and help change the world.

This bundle will send 50% of the money generated from weapon skins, and 100% from other cosmetics to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. This fund helps hundreds of global organizations, that fight for a better world.

So, let's find out everything about the Valorant Give Back bundle.

Release date

The Give Back bundle arrives at Valorant on July 19 and will be live until August 4. It's the next bundle to arrive at the game, and will probably be followed by the Ignite Capsule one.

Valorant Give Back bundle skins

As usual, the Give Back bundle brings skins from past skinlines. The skins present in this bundle were selected by the Valorant community. Through a Twitter pool, fans decided which four weapon skins they wanted to see in the bundle.

Here are all the skins included in the Valorant Give Back bundle.

The Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal, Recon Spectre, Reaver Guardian, and the Magepunk Sheriff, were the selected skins. These are some of the most beloved skins by the community. Players will once again have the chance to acquire them.

However, the Give Back bundle doesn't only bring these four skins. It also brings one unique player card, spray, and gunbuddy.

Price

We expect the Give Back bundle to cost 6400 Valorant Points. However, we still don't know the exact price of every skin. Despite that, we expect the Vandal skin to be the most expensive one, followed by the Guardian, Spectre, and Sheriff.

There is also no information about the player card, spray, and gunbuddy cost, so far. Once the official prices of the bundle are revealed, we will make sure to update this article.

Since the bundle release date is inching closer, we shouldn't have to wait long for that information. So, make sure you check this article regularly.