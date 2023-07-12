Valorant has officially been released in China. To celebrate this very special occasion, Riot Games introduced a new bundle. This new bundle is called Ignite Capsule, and so far, it's only available in China.

However, rumours have been circulating about the Ignite Capsule bundle arriving at global servers. This means worldwide Valorant players will probably get the chance to secure these unique skins and player cards in the near future.

So, let's find out everything about the Ignite Capsule bundle.

Release date

As mentioned above, Valorant was officially released in China on July 12. To celebrate the launch of the servers, Riot Games created the exclusive and limited edition Ignite Capsule bundle.

The bundle went live at the same time the servers did. It offered players an instant chance to upgrade their inventory and secure an incredible-looking skin.

Credit: Valorant News

When it comes to the release date of the Ignite Capsule on the global servers, there is still no official date. It's worth noting that, Riot Games hasn't talked about making this bundle available in all the regions.

However, many reliable leakers have said the bundle will most likely arrive at the global servers on July 14th.

Ignite Capsule skins

The Ignite Capsule bundle brings one melee skin, two sprays, and a player card. All the elements of this bundle look incredible and were clearly inspired by Chinese culture.

Loading...

The melee skin has a unique design and looks astonishing in-game. It's a traditional Chinese fan which has the shape of a phoenix. The player cards also look really good, while the sprays also portray a phoenix.

Credit: VALORANT Leaks & News

Worth noting that, the phoenix is considered a good luck omen in Chinese culture. So, maybe this will help you get better teammates, and win more games.

Price

It's still not known how much the Ignite Capsule bundle costs.

However, this is an exclusive bundle, that will be available for a limited time only. So, we expect it to be among the most expensive Valorant skin lines released so far.