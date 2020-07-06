header decal
06 Jul 2020

UFC 4: Closed Beta revealed on Microsoft Store with first official screenshot!

With the reveal coming this week at UFC 251, we have an early sneak peak of the title online.

UFC 4 has officially been revealed, but ahead of the game's Beta appeared on the Microsoft store!

Unfortunately, the Beta is closed, meaning that you will need a code to download the game.

We imagine this will go to selected media outlets to get an early peak at the game ahead of its reveal this Sunday.

Check out the Microsoft store page here.

The Microsoft Store page showcases two UFC stars - Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya - strongly linking them to the become the cover stars for the game.

ufc 4 cover masvidal adesanya min 1

WE BACK - These two icons front up the UFC 4 campaign

The official description for the Beta says:

"Shape Your Legend in the EA Sports UFC 4 Beta.

"In UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality.

"No matter how or where you play, UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight."

As well as this - we have the first official screenshot for UFC 4!

ufc 4 first screenshot

TAKE A HIT - We're enjoying this first look at the graphics

It features Kamaru Usman and former opponent Colby Covington, who faced off aat UFC 245 in December 2019.

Perhaps EA captured some of the real fight and have rendered it in-game?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about UFC 4

