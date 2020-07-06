UFC 4: Closed Beta revealed on Microsoft Store with first official screenshot!

UFC 4 has officially been revealed, but ahead of the game's Beta appeared on the Microsoft store!

UFC 4 Closed Beta

Unfortunately, the Beta is closed, meaning that you will need a code to download the game.

We imagine this will go to selected media outlets to get an early peak at the game ahead of its reveal this Sunday.

Potential Cover Stars?

The Microsoft Store page showcases two UFC stars - Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya - strongly linking them to the become the cover stars for the game.

WE BACK - These two icons front up the UFC 4 campaign

The official description for the Beta says:

"Shape Your Legend in the EA Sports UFC 4 Beta.

"In UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality.

"No matter how or where you play, UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight."

First Screenshot

As well as this - we have the first official screenshot for UFC 4!

TAKE A HIT - We're enjoying this first look at the graphics

It features Kamaru Usman and former opponent Colby Covington, who faced off aat UFC 245 in December 2019.

Perhaps EA captured some of the real fight and have rendered it in-game?

