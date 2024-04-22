TopSpin 2K25 is just around the corner and players can't wait to try out what many say is the best Tennis video game of the last decade.

However, before you enter the court you must learn all the shot types and master the game controls to get an advantage over opponents. One of the most important shot types in TopSpin 2K25 is the Drop Shot.

So without further ado, let's find out how to perform a perfect Drop Shot in TopSpin 2K25.

How to Drop Shot in TopSpin 2K25

As mentioned above, learning how to perform a Drop Shot is very important as it can come in handy in a plethora of situations.

A Drop Shot is a shoot where the ball falls really close to the net meaning the opponent has little time to get to it before it hits the floor twice. This makes the Drop Shot lethal if performed correctly and at the perfect time.

To do a Drop Shot in TopSpin 2K25 you simply need to press R2 or RT, depending on your platform, and aim your shot with the left analog stick.

The Drop Shot is effective when your opponent is playing really close to the baseline, especially when he is on one edge of the baseline, and doesn't have a lot of energy.

As with all the shot types in TopSpin 2K25, what will determine if the Drop Shot is successful or not is its timing. A perfect timed Drop Shot will very likely reward you with a point, while a too-son or to-late timed shoot can give the opponent enough time to reach the ball.

We hope this guide was useful, and if you want to learn more about the TopSpin 2K25 shots and controls, make sure to check out our TopSpin 2K25 controls guide.

TopSpin 2K25: Centre Court Passes announced!|TopSpin 2K25: How to change Difficulty Settings|TopSpin 2K25 Game Modes Revealed|TopSpin 2K25 Review: An absolute ace.