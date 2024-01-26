Tekken 8 Launch Day Issues Addressed, Online Mode Crashes Fixed

Server issues dampen Tekken 8 launch, but fix arrives fast!

The long-awaited Tekken 8 launched just recently, much to the excitement of the fighting game community. However, not everything was smooth sailing in the latest King of Iron Fist Tournament, particularly when it came to the Online Ranked mode.

Shortly after launch, numerous reports surfaced on social media detailing game crashes and online matchmaking difficulties, leaving players unable to participate in or spectate matches. Thankfully, Bandai Namco developers were quick to respond. Producer Katsuhiro Harada addressed the concerns, followed by the good news that the errors were resolved.

Tekken 8 launch day hiccups quickly resolved

Launch days for major titles like Tekken 8 naturally see heavy traffic, and it seems the servers initially struggled to keep up with the massive influx of players. While offline and single-player content operated smoothly, online modes encountered issues, disappointing fans eager to climb the ranks.

On social media, players voiced their frustrations about errors and crashes occurring every few ranked matches, with some even considering refunds. The Online Ranked mode was completely unplayable for many, affecting both console and PC players.

Harada clarified that the issues stemmed specifically from "heavy access to the matching & competition servers." While some found solace in the game’s riveting Story Mode, competitive players were left feeling let down.

Fortunately, Harada soon followed up with another update, stating that "Errors and crashes that occurred during online matching and matches have been resolved by server modifications and enhancements" for all platforms.

Many players have applauded this swift response, praising it as "top-tier launch-day support" and thanking the developers for their quick action.

If you're still facing issues even after the hotfix, don't despair! A post-launch update addressing any lingering issues shouldn't be far off, especially considering Bandai Namco's swift acknowledgement of the situation.

For PC gamers, your issues may be resolved by downloading and installing the latest graphics drivers for your GPU, which include bug fixes and stability improvements for the latest PC titles!

