Just Stop Oil Vandalise EGX 2023 Tekken 7 Tournament

The EGX London 2023 Tekken 7 tournament was interrupted by members of the Just Stop Oil organisation, who threw paint at monitors and the venue where the event was being held, the EGX Arena.

The bizarre incident occurred right in the middle of the winners final between KaneAndTrench and Joka. Both players were readying for the next round of their bout when all of a sudden both casters and players looked flabbergasted on stream.

It wasn't until clips and photos taken by those in attendance that fans tuning in could see what had actually transpired. Three members of Just Stop Oil, an activist group advocating for climate change and the UK to stop issuing licenses for new fossil fuel extraction and production causing mayhem.

Using water guns filled with paint, the three Just Stop Oil members irrupted on stage blasting the monitors and the entire stage before doing an impromptu protest on-site.

According to the Just Stop Oil Twitter account, Idris, one of the three perpetrators, was looking to make Tekken players "join the cause" by making them aware of these climate-related issues. The organisation also confirmed he was arrested on-site.

Just Stop Oil members have become infamous in Europe for their contentious acts in the name of creating social awareness.

Some of the most recent antics include interrupting a Les Miserables performance at London's West End on 5 October, disrupting a match at the iconic Wimbledon tournament in July, and of course, the biggest most controversial act of them - smearing food all over the Mona Lisa painting in 2022.

In the grand scheme of their eccentric actions, vandalising a Tekken 7 tournament may not rank at the top of the list, but it's still rather bizarre that they continue to make themselves the target of vitriol by online communities, essentially neutering the original point they're trying to make with their antics.

The tournament, by the way, resumed shortly after and Joka, one of the players who was on stage when the incident happened, ended up winning the whole thing. For more on Tekken, check out everything you need to know about Tekken 8.