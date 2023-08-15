Street Fighter 6 Manon Guide: Best combos, move list, and more

Are you getting to know the new faces of the Street Fighter franchise? Look no further for everything you need to understand the game's Judoka Ballet Dancer with our Street Fighter 6 Manon guide!

Making her first appearance in SF6, the French supermodel is more than just a pretty face. Read on to learn her backstory and some must-have combinations to pick up the victory with Manon!

Table of contents Who is Manon? Manon bread and butter combos Manon move list

Who is Manon?

Street Fighter 6 Manon

The youngest of three siblings in a wealthy French family, Manon grew up in a happy family with her parents and older brothers. However, this turned sour when her mother left them, telling her daughter that she would be "just fine" without her because she was "strong". Manon would go on to despise those words and set out to prove that she would be more than "just fine" in her mother's absence.

Manon pursued multiple careers with great success, achieving staggering heights as a ballerina, supermodel, and world champion judoka, but her success has not left her complacent. She is an idealist and is constantly seeking self-improvement in the pursuit of beauty, both with her appearance and her fighting style. Incorporating her passion for dance with her fierce fighting background, Manon seeks to become the world's strongest model.

Manon bread and butter combos

Get a good understanding of how best to utilise Manon before getting into the in-depth details of her complete move set. Here are the essential combinations to keep the French model in her winning ways in our Street Fighter 6 Manon guide.

Note: the numbers indicate the directional button as its positioning on the numerical keypad on a keyboard. For example, 5 is no input, 2 is down, 8 is up, 4 is left, and 6 is right.

Manon combination recommendations

2 Light Punch, 2 Light Punch, 236 Heavy Kick

Jumping Heavy Kick, 4 Heavy Punch, 236 Medium Punch

Heavy Kick + Heavy Punch, 4 Heavy Punch, 214 Punch

Medium Punch, 214 Kick, Medium Punch, 214 Kick

Arabesque + Manège Doré: 236236 Kick, 63214 Punch

Manon will beat up opponents with an unrivaled poise and grace.

Manon move list

We've put together a list of all special, unique moves for Manon. Think of it as a helpful guide that you can use while playing games. It's like having a little cheat sheet to make playing easier and more fun. So, when you're in the middle of a game, you won't forget what to do next!

Manon Unique Attacks

The unique attacks in Street Fighter 6 reflect the fighter's personality and fighting style. For Manon, her attacks are delivered with fluidity, grace, and power, which pay homage to her dance and judo background.

Unique Attack Description Modern Input Classic Input Révérence A quick upward palm strike. 4 Heavy Strike 4 Heavy Punch Tomoe Derrière A long kick that will launch the opponent into the air. N/A 3 Heavy Kick À Terre A two-strike combination that draws the opponent closer. Medium Attack, Medium Attack Medium Punch, Medium Punch En Haut A devastating two-kick combination. 4 Medium Attack, Medium Attack 4 Medium Kick, Medium Kick Temps Lié A stronger two-strike combination that draws the opponent closer. Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch Allongé A two-strike combination that is ideal for managing jumping opponents. 2 Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack 2 Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch Croisee A sweeping kick that will knock an opponent down on connection. 3 Heavy Strike N/A

Manon Special Moves

To put a little extra sting on your strikes, Manon has a number of special moves to really bring out the ferocious Judoka that won a world championship. Here are her signature moves.

Special Move Description Modern Input Classic Input Manège Doré Grab your opponent to throw them off balance, then toss them to the ground with a hard throw. Requires 2 Drive Gauge stock 5 Special Move 63214 Punch Rond-pont A spinning upwards kick that can be used as an anti-air attack, if timed right. Requires 2 Drive Gauge stock 6 Special Move 236 Kick Dégagé A ballet-style thrusting kick. Requires 2 Drive Gauge stock 4 Special Move 214 Kick Renversé A spinning grab technique that throws opponents ahead. Requires 2 Drive Gauge stock 2 Special Move 236 Punch Grand Fouetté An extension to the Renversé, ending the sequence with a kick. Attack (during Renversé) Kick (during Renversé)

Manon Super Arts

Harnessing the power of Manon's martial arts skills to their fullest potential, the Super Arts are the pinnacle of her attacking skillset. Here are her most devastating techniques.

Super Art Description Modern Input Classic Input Arabesque A sliding kick along the groun that sends opponents flying. It is invincible at the start. Requires 1 Super Art stock. 5 or 6 Special Move + Heavy Attack 236236 Kick Étoile A two-kick combination that launches the opponent into the air, which is then followed by a leaping kick. Requires 2 Super Art stock. 4 Special Move + Heavy Attack 214214 Kick Pas de Deux In a ballet-type performance, Manon unleashes a barrage of strikes that ends in a heavy Judo slam. Requires 3 Super Art stock. 2 Special Move + Heavy Attack 236236 Punch (when near opponent)

