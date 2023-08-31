Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. Arrives! Fighting Pass: All cosmetics

Following the full gameplay reveal of Street Fighter 6's latest DLC, A.K.I., Capcom gave fans a look at the forthcoming A.K.I. Arrives! Street Fighter 6 fighting pass.

Fighting passes in Street Fighter 6 are their way of tackling battle passes in games like Fortnite, except they aren't as long and filled with as much content. Instead, think of them as extra incentives for playing the game.

To avoid any confusion, the A.K.I. Arrives! fighting pass does not actually include A.K.I., the second DLC character for Street Fighter 6 that's scheduled for release on 27 September.

With that said, let's look at everything you need to know about the A.K.I. Arrives! Street Fighter 6 fighting pass.

Release date and cost

The A.K.I. Arrives! fighting pass will be available starting on 1 September, ending in just a few weeks, on 26 September. Meaning you have three weeks to grind the contents of the pass.

The cost of the fighting pass is set at 250 fighter coins, or roughly $4.99.

Cosmetics

Like the previous SF6 fighting pass based around an upcoming DLC, the A.K.I. Arrives! one will feature a plethora of cosmetics. These range from emotes, stickers, avatar gear, titles, photo borders, cellphone wallpapers, retro Capcom games for your collection, and even music tracks from previous Street Fighter games.

click to enlarge Credit: Capcom The A.K.I. Arrives! fighting pass

In total, this is what you can expect:

Five pieces of gear themed around A.K.I. and her poisonous powers

An A.K.I. and F.A.N.G-themed photo frame

Sonson arcade game

An emote

Three music tracks from SFV (F.A.N.G, Balrog, and Vega's)

Three titles

A device wallpaper

Five stickers

And that's it! Have fun grinding the A.K.I. Arrives! fighting pass as you wait for the second SF6 DLC to come out in just a few weeks. For more content, check out our Rashid guide to master him in Street Fighter 6.