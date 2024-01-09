From dream match to disappointment...

Capcom teased the Street Fighter 6 and SPYxFAMILY collaboration with a jaw-dropping animation that showcased a clash between Chun-Li and Yor, raising the bar sky-high. With promises of in-game content and the sheer scale of the collaboration, fans dreamt of Yor becoming a playable character or at least a Yor-themed costume for Chun-Li.

Fast forward to today's reveal, and the flames of anticipation have been doused with a bucket of disappointment. The collaboration brings… avatar costumes for Loid and Yor.

Street Fighter 6 and SPYxFAMILY collaboration brings disappointing avatar costumes

A month ago, Capcom released a breathtaking animated short depicting a fight scene between Street Fighter 6’s Chun-Li and Yor from SPY X Family. The fight was beautifully animated, showcasing the raw martial prowess of both characters that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

However, disappointment swept through the community today as the collaboration details emerged. No playable Yor, no Chun-Li costume – just avatar outfits for Loid and Yor.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Capcom

This underwhelming offering left players feeling cheated. On X (Twitter), comments poured in expressing frustration: "They can do SO MANY THINGS with all these insane collaborations. What do they do? Outfits for custom characters..." Another user lamented, "All that hype for nothing and I was so close to buying this game because of Yor"

Further criticism targeted the quality of the costumes showcased in the trailer, with some labelling them "downgrades" and arguing for a dedicated Chun-Li costume instead. "thats it? some crappy avatar costume? Capcom could have made it an actual costume for Chun-Li.”

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @ZuuLuu_

The consensus: Yor joining the roster or a Chun-Li costume would have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm

It's important to note that not everyone dislikes the collaboration. Some players appreciate the additional customisation options and the unique opportunity to dress their avatars as beloved anime characters. However, the overall sentiment is one of disappointment, with many feeling that Capcom squandered a potentially epic collaboration.

How to claim Street Fighter 6 and SPYxFAMILY avatar gear and items

Despite the let-down, the collaboration does introduce new avatar items. To celebrate the launch of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, Loid and Yor costumes, hairstyles, and other goodies are available in Street Fighter 6 from 9 to 31 January 2024.

Access them at the Collaboration Shop in the Battle Hub, or directly using the following recipe codes:

Yor Forger : SPY_SF6_YOR

: SPY_SF6_YOR Loid Forger: SPY_SF6_LOID

