The newest Street Fighter game did a big jump in the timeline and with that, a lot of characters did get older than in the previous games. Many of the iconic fighters changed with time, and amongst them is one of the fan favourites - Chun-Li. Here you will find out how old Chun-Li is in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 is the last in the story timeline and so it brings the oldest versions of all the characters so far. Chun-Li was always a charming young adult, but how has she aged over the years? Let’s dive into it!

How old is Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6?

The official age of Chuln-Li is not known. There are different theories on her age in the newest game, but she is likely between 30 and 40. Her official birth year is 1968 which would make her 55 in 2023 when the game is released.

However, the game does not take place in 2023. Street Fighter 6 is set after the events of Street Fighter 3, which ended its story sometime in the early 2000s. SF6 is therefore set in the early-to-mid 2000s which would make Chun-Li a little younger than 40. There are also visual cues that suggest she is that age. Compared to her design in previous games, Chun-Li seems much more mature in SF6. She wears less child-like clothes and her facial features seem to be older as well. She does not seem to be older than 40 though, as she doesn’t have any wrinkles or other signs of aging. From that, we can confidently say that she is in her 30s.

There is also a theory that says she is over 40. Some of the technology that we can see in the game resembles that of the early 2010s and so a few people are suggesting that is when the game takes place. This does not seem likely as that would make a huge 10-year gap between the events of SF3 and SF6 which is not reflected in the story, so we dismiss that theory.

