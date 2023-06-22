Just like many other mobile games, Rocket League Sideswipe has plenty of codes users can use.

However, Rocket League Sideswipe codes are unique when it comes to the rewards they grant, and how you can activate them. To activate the codes, you need to find a "secret menu".

In this article, we will teach you how to find this secret menu and activate the codes. You can also check all the active codes and the rewards they offer.

How to redeem Rocket League Sideswipe codes

As mentioned above, you need to find the Rocket League Sideswipe "secret menu". Only then can you activate the codes, and claim the rewards.

Here is the Rocket League Sideswipe "secret menu"!

Fortunately, finding this "secret menu" is not that hard, and this guide will make it even easier for you.

If you follow the steps below, you should find the menu in no time.

Launch Rocket League Sideswipe. Click on the 'Other Settings" option. Click the "Credits" option and either let them roll or scroll to the bottom. In the end, you will read a message that says "Very Special Thanks: You". Click on the "You" letter. Then, simply enter one of the active codes. Click on submit. Voila! You have redeemed your code.

Active codes

Rocket League Sideswipe codes are not your typical video game codes. Instead of great skins, the codes change the appearance of your vehicle, but in a unique way.

Here is what your car looks like with the Paper code active.

One of the codes makes your car paper-thin, while another makes it double its normal size. These codes provide more of a unique gaming experience, than just free cosmetics.

Here are all the Rocket League Sideswipe active codes:

Wideswipe - makes your car twice as big

Paper - makes your car paper-thin

Birthday - gifts you with a free topper

Worth noting that, despite these codes changing your car shape, they don't have any impact on the gameplay. Apart from a visual one, of course.