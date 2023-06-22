Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9 is here and it brings some excellent rewards!

New content has also reached the item shop, with exciting new skins being added to the game. Skins such as the Saffron Masamune, or Pink Reaper Goal Explosion, provide players with new ways to customize their vehicles.

Players are already battling to reach the top of the competitive ladder. Everyone wants to earn the highest reward possible before the season ends. But to do that, they need to display their skill in the arena.

So, let's take a look at everything about Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9.

Season 9 End Date

As mentioned above, Season 9 is in full force, with players doing their best to achieve the highest rank possible.

click to enlarge

Season 9 started on 22 May, and ends on 17 July.

So, there is still plenty of time for players to rack up wins, climb the rank leaderboard, and earn amazing rewards.

Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9 Rewards

In Season 8, players received avatars inspired by Rocket Balls as seasonal rewards. Rocket League Sideswipe decided to continue the theme in Season 9.

This time, players will get matching banners, that will be based on the user peak rank. Since each rank has a unique matching banner, you want to collect all of them.

click to enlarge The Season 9 matching banners look amazing!

That is possible since you earn the banner of your peak rank. This means if you go from Bronze to Grand Champion, you will have collected all seven banners

But in order to do that, you need to win plenty of games. So, it's better to get started.

As mentioned above, Rocket League Sideswipe Season 9 ends on 17 July.

Volleyball Mode

The Volleyball ranked mode made its return in Season 9. Players can once again team up with their friends and compete in the 2v2 mode.

click to enlarge

Instead of scoring goals, players need to smash the ball down onto their opponent's side of the floor. This is easier said than done, as you need some serious airtime to get the ball over the net.

This game mode will be available until the end of the season.