This is not a drill, Lightning McQueen is in Rocket League

If you thought Rocket League crossovers couldn't get any better, then you haven't seen the recently confirmed Lightning McQueen being a new car added to the soccer/racing hybrid.

Announced on 6 November, the developers at Psyonix confirmed that they've reached an agreement with Disney and Pixar to add the iconic protagonist of the Cars franchise.

Lightning McQueen isn't just a special skin for any of the available cars in the game, it is a brand-new one that comes with never-before-seen features like dynamic expressions. This is how Psyonix explains it:

Lightning will look around the pitch while you cruise the Arena, then narrow his eyes in focus as you approach supersonic speeds.

Of course, on top of the classic look for Lightning McQueen, the car will also come with two new decals all part of the Mega Bundle: the slick Cruisin’ Decal, and the Dinoco decal.

click to enlarge Credit: Disney/Pixar/Psyonix Lightning McQueen looking good!

It's important to celebrate your victories and let the whole world know about them, right? You can do this in style by using the Ka-chow Goal Explosion. You can also use the "Life Is A Highway" Player Anthem by Rascal Flatts to add some excitement to your celebrations.

Additionally, no champion race car is complete without a set of wheels to match, so you'll be able to deck out Lightning McQueen with the Lightyear Racing Wheels in red and the Lightyear Dinoco Wheels in blue are both available and ready for use. For those who prefer classic looks, the Lightyear Whitewall Wheels are a great choice. All things considered, the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle seems like a solid deal.

In addition to these options, you can also purchase the Lightning McQueen Car, Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and "Life Is A Highway" Player Anthem separately.

You'll be able to get all this content starting on 7 November. For more on Rocket League, check out the recent Rocket League x NASCAR crossover.