Rocket League & NASCAR Team Up Once Again!

With players still enjoying Season 12, Psyonix is dropping a new NASCAR collaboration that will bring a few things back to the game and add plenty more.

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the stock car series makes a triumphant return to Rocket League. What can you expect from this partnership? Let's take a look.

NASCAR x Rocket League

Rocket League's partnership with NASCAR is about to start, with the green flag dropping on 13 September. It will run until 26 September, meaning players have a limited time to grab all the goodies that are available.

Three car models are entering the game, these are:

Next Gen Toyota Camry

Next Gen Ford Mustang

Next Gen Chevy Camaro

Along with those, a whole new set of team livery decals and a special NASCAR 75th anniversary decal will be available.

There is also a special custom livery that actually ran at the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan back in August. The 23XI #45: RLE decal will be added to the game too for the Toyota Camry.

NASCAR 75th Anniversary complete bundle (1,100 credits)

Here's what you get if you buy the full bundle.

NASCAR 75th Anniversary decal

Goodyear NASCAR wheel

NASCAR Next Gen Toyota Camry Car Joe Gibbs Racing #20 decal Joe Gibbs Racing #54 decal 23XI #45 RLE decal

NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang Car Team Penske #2 decal Team Penske #12 decal Stewart-Haas Racing #41 decal Wood Brothers Racing #21 decal Front Row Motorsports #38 decal

NASCAR Next Gen Chevy Camaro Car Hendrick Motorsports #24 decal Kaulig Racing #31 decal Kaulig Racing #16 decal Live Fast Motorsports #78 decal Spire Motorsports #77 decal Legacy Motor Club #42 decal Hendrick Motorsports #9 decal



click to enlarge

Along with all that, the 2022 NASCAR Fan Pass is making a return! The 2022 Fan Pass brings the full collection of team decals and player banners back to the game, and some specially designed NASCAR decals for the Octane, Dominus, and Fennec.

For 1,100 credits you get: