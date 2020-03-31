[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online 31 March Weekly Update Released: Showdown Series, Bonuses, Rank-based Rewards, Discounts, Benefits, PS Plus, Twitch Prime & more

Escape quarantine by heading to the Wild West and picking up some darn good loot.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 31, 2020
red dead weekly update abigail

The quarantine life is hard, but it gets a little bit easier thanks to weekly updates in Red Dead Online.

The team at Rockstar have been up to their old tricks again to deliver us some great content to round off March.

Release date

The weekly update for Red Dead Online arrived on Tuesday, 31 March.

Clothing items

There is a batch of clothing items making their return to the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue, for a limited-time only, including:

red dead online gator hat
LOOKING SHARP – The Gator Hat features this week
  • Gator Hat
  • Squat Stovepipe Top Hat
  • Winter Shotgun Coat
  • Benbow Jacket
  • Ortega Vest
  • Tied Pants
  • Strickland Boots
  • Calhoun Boots
  • Vaquero Baroque Spurs

All available until Monday, April 13, so get them while you can.

Showdown Series: Name your weapon

Show off your weapon-wielding skills in this new variation where the trickier the weapon you use to land the killing blow, the more points you get.

red dead online name your weapon
POINTS HALL – The thicker the weapon you use, the higher the reward

Featuring new and more volatile weapon loadouts, new point values, and more explosions.

Locations: Fort Mercer, Heartlands Oil Field, Tall Trees

Bonuses and Rank-based Rewards

Vigilantes scouring the unfriendly terrain in search for undesirables will receive a 50% cash bonus on all Bounty payouts, including Legendary Bounties.

red dead online jail
YEEHAW – Time to break some out some friends

Meanwhile, Collectors will reap a 100% Bonus on Role XP for the Condor Egg and Salvage Collector Free Roam Events, and on sales of any complete Sets.

Through to Monday, April 6, continue earning special rank-based rewards:

Reach Rank 10

A Reward for a free Hunting Bow and an Offer for 50% off any Shotgun.

Reach Rank 20

A Reward for 5 Gold Bars off the price of the Bounty Hunter License and an Offer for 50% off any Revolver.

Reach Rank 30

A Reward for a free Machete & an Offer for 50% off any Repeater.

Reach Rank 40

An Offer for 40% off a Stable Stall and an Offer for 40% off any Horse at the Stables.

Reach Rank 50

A reward for one Free Character Appearance Change, an Offer for 50% Off Coats below Rank 15 and an offer for 40% off a Tent.

Reach Rank 60

All players beyond Rank 60 will receive a reward for a free Navy Revolver, 40% off a Camp Dog of your choice, 50% off a Stable Stall, and 5 Free Moonshine Mash Refills.

Discounts and Benefits

There are several discounts to take advantage of this week, including taking 5 Gold Bars off the cost of either the Collector’s Bag or the Bounty Hunter License, plus 80% off all Collector Maps, 70% off Criollo and Breton Horses, 50% off all Collector and Bounty Hunter clothing, and 40% off the Bounty Wagon.

PlayStation Plus members will receive a Reward for 3 Free Ability Cards of your choice.

There does not appear to be any benefits for Twitch Prime subscribers this week.

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

