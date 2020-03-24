[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Online 24 March Weekly Update LIVE: Release time, Showdown Mode, Rank Rewards, new content, download, DLC, PS Plus, Twitch Prime & more

Another round of in-game content arrives from Rockstar to get us through quarantine.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 24, 2020
red dead weekly update

With the Coronavirus pandemic keeping us all indoors, there comes no greater relief than that of the Red Dead Online weekly updates.

We bring you everything in the new update as it drops from Rockstar.

Release date

The weekly update for Red Dead Online will arrive on Tuesday, 24 March.

Rockstar Games Twitter announces the update, which can be any time from 10am ET / 3pm GMT.

17 March update

Here’s everything that arrived in Red Dead Online last week:

Showdown mode updates

A new Featured Series has been introduced to Red Dead Online with new Showdown Mode variations.

red dead character shooting 1
STANDOFF – Have you been victorious in Showdown mode?

Compete in a quartet of capture style modes, starting out with only a handful of Throwing Knives and a smattering of Shotgun pick-ups scattered across the fields of battle.

Last Stand

A new variation of this popular free-for-all Showdown Mode, where you start off with empty pockets but spawn next to a random weapon and must outlast all opposition. Oh, and you’ve only got but one life to do it with.

Maps: Annesburg Mine, Armadillo and Cemetery

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

