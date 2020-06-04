Project Cars 3 Release Date: When is it out, what consoles is it on, PC, Xbox, PS4, Next-gen, & more

Bandai Namco & Slightly Mad Studios have announced a new racer – but when will it launch?

The announcement of Project Cars 3 has got the sim racing community buzzing.

With beautiful graphics and the promise of new tracks and cars to race in the game, fans are keen to get their hands on it. But when?

Bandai Namco & Slightly Mad Studios dropped the news about Project Cars 3 from the heavens and have stirred up race fans everywhere.

The current release window is “Summer 2020” – which is vague enough to be anywhere from now until early September.

FEEL THE ROAD: Project Cars 2 had an amazingly realistic feel

Given the fact that Project Cars 2 released in September and F1 2020 is coming out on 10 July, we can expect a late August/early September release for Project Cars 3.

Trailer

We do have a trailer to get a feel for the new game, albeit a hyper-cinematic one.

Of course, that is just a trailer, we don’t really know what the game will play like until we get our hands on it.

Slightly Mad Studios is now part of Codemasters, so Project Cars 3 could err more on the side of flashiness and accessibility than pure sim racer.

Consoles

Given its Summer 2020 release window it’s no surprise to see that Project Cars 3 will launch on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

YOUR OWN WAY: Project Cars 3 promises much more customization than PC2

There is no word about any release on Stadia or about a port to the Nintendo Switch.

Next-gen?

So will Project Cars 3 be available on the next-gen consoles? Well, there’s been no word just yet.

We assume that Smart Delivery and backwards compatibility will allow Xbox players to play on the Series X. The PS5 is still something of a mystery though.

