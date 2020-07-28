Ferrari calling all sim racers - earn a spot in FDA Hublot Esports Team!!

Ferrari is the biggest name in racing, and now they are starting to drive hard into sim racing and esports.

After picking up the Drivers Championship in their first season in F1 Esports, the Scuderia is looking to expand its pool of sim racing talent.

Ferrari are starting up the 'Ferrari Hublot Esports Series' in their search for new talent.

What is the Ferrari Hublot Esports Series?

The new Series will be made up of two categories: An AM Series and a PRO Series.

IT COULD BE YOU: Enter, win, join FDA Hublot Esports Team!

The new GT Esports championship will take place on the Assett Corsa game, developed by Kunos Simulazioni.

Drivers will compete in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo - which will be available exclusively to participants.

How to register - when is it?

The Series is open to any European citizens over the age of 18.

Pre-enties open Monday, 7 August here.

The first qualifying round for the AM Series starts in September.

The winners of this will join sim racers invited by Ferrari for the PRO Series.

24 drivers will compete, and be whittled down to an eventual winner through four races in October and the finals which will be in November.

Join the FDA Hublot Esports Team

The winner of this series will have the opportunity to join the FDA Hublot Esports Team and race alongside David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito.

PRANCING HORSE: Everyone will race in the same amazing Ferrari

They will be training in Maranello and competing not just in F1 Esports but in even more series across disciplines.

F1 driver and Virtual GP star Charles Leclerc is an ambassador for the series, it is an amazing and unique opportunity for any sim driver.

The future of esports?

After the amazing success of the Virtual GP, delivered by Gfinity, there is no doubt that racing esports has a huge future.

Ferrari has clearly seen the potential in it to captivate a new, younger, audience.

As Nicola Boari, Ferrari's Director of Marketing, said "it's a natural next step" for the team.

WINNER WINNER: Can you bring home the chicken dinner and join Tonizza?

Few expected David Tonizza to be the one that dethroned Brendon Leigh, but he did it in Ferrari's first year of F1 esports.

That victory seems to have propelled the Prancing Horse further into the world of esports.

"It's part of a strategic mission to find talent" said Boari, who also said that there is already plans to open up the talent search beyond Europe in the future.

