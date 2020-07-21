*UPDATED* F1 2020 Patch LIVE: 1.05 update – Patch notes, now available on PC, Xbox, & PS4
A new update for Codemasters’ Formula 1 game is here. Does it have the new livery we all want?
F1 2020 is taking the gaming world by storm.
Now just 10 days after full release it is one of the most streamed games on Twitch and has received near-universal acclaim.
However, it wasn’t without bugs and issues upon launch. Another patch is here to fix plenty of things.
F1 2020 update 1.05 – patch notes
Here is the complete list of fixes that update 1.05 is introducing to the game:
- Fixed a crash that would occur after beating a rival in Time Trial
- Players will no longer be incorrectly disqualified for not using the mandatory tyres during a race
- Qualifying times seen on the grid rundown are now correct
- Gearbox wear is no longer scaled based on season length
- Fixed the missing heads on the podium in Multiplayer
- Speeding when the Virtual Safety Car is ending will now correctly penalise clients in a multiplayer session
- When using a wheel car controls will no longer control the camera at race start
- Xbox One Hero stats for Race Wins, Podiums and Laps Completed have been reset and will no longer be affected by or affect F1 2019 stats.
- Vietnam track introduction video now shows the correct number of DRS zones
- The character walking on water during the introduction cutscene at Australia now correctly has a boat to stand on
- Fixed Sponsor logos on suits appearing stretched in certain conditions.
- Fixed several end of season Sponsor payments.
- Improved abrupt Force Feedback issue under braking on Direct Drive wheels
- A use flashback prompt will now be shown the first time the player goes off track or collides with another vehicle
- Numerous text and localisation fixes
- Various other stability and bug fixes
Update 1.05 release date & platforms
The patch is now live for PC and both Xbox One & PS4 players.
It had arrived first on PC, but Codemasters ensured console gamers weren’t behind for too long.
Black Mercedes?
Frustratingly, the patch notes do not discuss the updated Mercedes livery or other team colours & liveries that are in need of a refresh.
Codemasters has promised it will be in a digital update “soon”, but a specific date has not yet been given.
Undoubtedly the timeframe is impacted by developers still working from home.
Hopefully the correct liveries will be with us before long.
