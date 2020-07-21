UPDATED* F1 2020 Patch LIVE: 1.05 update – Patch notes, now available on PC, Xbox, & PS4

A new update for Codemasters’ Formula 1 game is here. Does it have the new livery we all want?

F1 2020 is taking the gaming world by storm.

Now just 10 days after full release it is one of the most streamed games on Twitch and has received near-universal acclaim.

However, it wasn’t without bugs and issues upon launch. Another patch is here to fix plenty of things.

Here is the complete list of fixes that update 1.05 is introducing to the game:

Fixed a crash that would occur after beating a rival in Time Trial

Players will no longer be incorrectly disqualified for not using the mandatory tyres during a race

Qualifying times seen on the grid rundown are now correct

Gearbox wear is no longer scaled based on season length

Fixed the missing heads on the podium in Multiplayer

Speeding when the Virtual Safety Car is ending will now correctly penalise clients in a multiplayer session

When using a wheel car controls will no longer control the camera at race start

VIETNAM VIEWS: The Hanoi circuit takes some getting used to

Xbox One Hero stats for Race Wins, Podiums and Laps Completed have been reset and will no longer be affected by or affect F1 2019 stats.

Vietnam track introduction video now shows the correct number of DRS zones

The character walking on water during the introduction cutscene at Australia now correctly has a boat to stand on

Fixed Sponsor logos on suits appearing stretched in certain conditions.

Fixed several end of season Sponsor payments.

Improved abrupt Force Feedback issue under braking on Direct Drive wheels

A use flashback prompt will now be shown the first time the player goes off track or collides with another vehicle

Numerous text and localisation fixes

Various other stability and bug fixes

The patch is now live for PC and both Xbox One & PS4 players.

It had arrived first on PC, but Codemasters ensured console gamers weren’t behind for too long.

Black Mercedes?

Frustratingly, the patch notes do not discuss the updated Mercedes livery or other team colours & liveries that are in need of a refresh.

FRESH LOOK: The new Williams was in the game for launch

Codemasters has promised it will be in a digital update “soon”, but a specific date has not yet been given.

Undoubtedly the timeframe is impacted by developers still working from home.

Hopefully the correct liveries will be with us before long.

