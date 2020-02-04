BREAKING* PS5: Website for PlayStation 5 console is now live

Sony has launched the PS5 website, so we can expect some news on the console to arrive soon.

The new PlayStation 5 will arrive in "Holiday 2020" so expect updates to come thick and fast over the next six to nine months, with hard news expected at a Sony meeting in February.

PS5 website formed

First spotted on Reddit, u/RyderrexTheOriginal posted links to the German and English version of the site.

A bulk of text then proceeds this:

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

