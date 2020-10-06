header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

PES

06 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* PES 2021: Earn yourself up to 350 coins on myClub now!

*BREAKING* PES 2021: Earn yourself up to 350 coins on myClub now!

With the new season update well underway, earn yourself some handy rewards with these simple steps.

Jump To
link decal

myClub

link decal

Maintenance Period

link decal

PES 2021 Review

You can now earn yourself some great bonuses on PES 2021 myClub with ease!

Check out how below.

myClub

Konami has announced a new campaign where you can earn loads of coins for your myClub.

It is super easy, all you have to do is log in!

PES2021 Mat BAR FCBM 2532585f16d2e2ddc787 01029278 min 1

IN THE MONEY! Can this handy bonus help your side

You can earn 50 coins a day until Sunday, 11 October to help you on your way in PES 2021.

Check out all the information here.

Maintenance Period

Konami has announced a Pre-Open notice for PES 2021 Mobile.

There will be ‘large-scale’ maintenance in preparation for PES 2021 Mobile, meaning the current mobile servers will be down.

BUY NOW: PES 2021 Season Update on Amazon

The maintenance will begin at 12am / 1am BST UTC on Monday, 12 October.

It is scheduled to finish at 6am UTC / 7am BST on Thursday, 15 October but it could finish earlier.

PES 2021 Review

With PES 2021 Season Update now available, we got early access thanks to Konami.

Check out what we think of the new game here.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy