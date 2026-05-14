Primary Subject: eFootball™ 2026 (Mobile 9th Anniversary Update)

eFootball™ 2026 (Mobile 9th Anniversary Update) Key Update: Konami has launched a three-week anniversary campaign featuring free Epic Chance Deals for Didier Drogba and the announcement of the 2026 World Finals in Bangkok.

Konami has launched a three-week anniversary campaign featuring free Epic Chance Deals for Didier Drogba and the announcement of the 2026 World Finals in Bangkok. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Quick Answer: Log in to eFootball™ 2026 between May 14 and June 4 to claim free Coins and Chance Deals for legendary players like Didier Drogba.

Today marks the ninth anniversary of eFootball™ Mobile, and to celebrate this special occasion, Konami has launched a special in-game campaign across all platforms.

This campaign will run from May 14th until June 4th, featuring plenty of events, objectives, and special achievements. Of course, there will be plenty of rewards up for grabs.

eFootball™ Mobile 9th Anniversary Special Campaign

Credit: Konami

The eFootball™ Mobile 9th Anniversary campaign is already live across all platforms. It includes login rewards: players who log in to the game will receive Coins and a Chance Deal.

The Chance Deal allows fans to sign one player from a list that includes plenty of legendary ones, such as Didier Drogba.

To earn extra Chance Deals, Coins, and other Dream Team items, players only need to complete matches, achievements, and objectives.

eFootball™ World Festival Announced

The special eFootball™ Mobile anniversary campaign wasn't the only thing Konami announced. The gaming giants revealed this year eFootball™ World Festival will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 26.

Similar to last year, the festival will be the home of the eFootball™ Championship 2026 World Finals, where the best players in the world gather to fight to be crowned world champion.

The eFootball™ World Festival will offer a plethora of activities for fans attending, activities that go well beyond esports competition.

The entirety of the eFootball™ Championship 2026 World Finals will be streamed on the official eFootball channel, allowing fans from across the world to be part of the experience.

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