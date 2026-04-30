eFootball x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: A Legendary Shinobi Collaboration Arrives on the Pitch

Primary Subject: eFootball™ 2026 (v5.x / Current Season)

eFootball™ 2026 (v5.x / Current Season) Key Update: A limited-time NARUTO SHIPPUDEN collaboration featuring special shinobi-themed player cards, exclusive goal celebrations, and stadium rewards.

A limited-time NARUTO SHIPPUDEN collaboration featuring special shinobi-themed player cards, exclusive goal celebrations, and stadium rewards. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 30, 2026

April 30, 2026 Quick Answer: The eFootball x Naruto Shippuden collaboration runs from April 30 to May 14, 2026, featuring themed player cards, unique celebrations, and exclusive in-game event rewards.

eFootball has just announced a limited-time collaboration with the iconic anime NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, which will be live from April 30th to May 14th, 2026.

This collaboration blends the worlds of eFootball and Naruto, with plenty of content inspired by the anime series that is among the most-watched and critically acclaimed of all time.

eFootball™ x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Collab

Credit: Konami

This limited-time collaboration brings plenty of special cards to eFootball. These cards pair football stars with the anime's most popular characters, such as Neymar with Naruto Uzumaki, Takefusa Kubo with Sasuke Uchiha, and Modric with Itachi.

But that's not all, players will be able to take part in special events, where they can earn plenty of rewards, such as stadium decorations, exclusive player celebrations, special collaboration player cards, and many other NARUTO SHIPPUDEN themed rewards.

The special card designs look really good, and the same can be said about the stadium choreo tifo. The exclusive goal celebrations are also worth checking out.

For players who are huge NARUTO SHIPPUDEN fans, this is a dream come true, as they have the chance to earn cards where both their favorite footballers and characters are featured.

It's an unexpected but pleasantly surprising collaboration, and hopefully, similar ones will arrive at the game in the near future.

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