Konami has just announced eFootball™ Kick-Off, a new game in the eFootball franchise that will be launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the Summer of 2026.

This game marks the debut of the eFootball franchise on Nintendo hardware. It will allow Nintendo fans to finally experience a carefully curated version of eFootball for their favorite console, which includes both online and offline modes.

Fans will be able to play with clubs or national teams from all over the globe, with plenty of icons and legends of the sport also being featured, similar to what happens in the original version of eFootball.

A new Way to Experience eFootball™

According to Konami, eFootball™ Kick-Off "features responsive controls and pick-up-and-play gameplay that welcomes newcomers while still rewarding smart tactics and competitive mastery."

eFootball™ Kick-Off has two main game modes: World Tour and International Cup, with a few "Beginner-Friendly Modes" also available.

In World Tour, players can create their own teams and compete in tournaments held across the globe. They can sign legendary players to their team using in-game currency or earn players from the opponents they defeat, in their quest to conquer the football world.

International Cup, as the name indicates, is based on the World Cup. Here, players will face the best national teams in the world as they battle to win the biggest tournament of them all and write their names in the history books.

Other modes include 6-on-6 football, and they are "designed to create fast-paced action and plenty of goal-scoring opportunities", allowing players to experience the game in a more fun and accessible way.

As mentioned further above, eFootball™ Kick-Off includes both online and offline modes. Players will be able to test their skills against their friends or players worldwide, in a local or online play setting.

