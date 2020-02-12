BREAKING* PES 2020 Data Pack 4.0 – Release date, 50 new Player Faces, Haaland, Rooney, news, updates & more

A new PES 2020 patch update is arriving thanks to Data Pack 4.0, bringing a load of changes to Konami’s smash football title.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far – we will update this article with any Data Pack 4.0 news, as and when it breaks!

Release Date

We haven’t got an official release date, but Konami has announced that Data Pack 4.0 will go live this week!

Therefore, we expect it in the next few days, and we will cover every change in the new update as soon as it drops.

New Player Faces

To build up the hype around Data Pack 4.0, Konami has teased some new player faces arriving in the new patch – with over 50 new faces coming in the update.

Erling Haaland

The player of the moment – Erling Braut Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund for just £17 million in January, with the striker scoring 28 goals in 22 games for RB Salzburg so far this season.

With BVB not on Pro Evo, you will only be able to play with the 19-year-old with the Norweigan national team, or look to pick him up on MasterLeague or MyClub.

Wayne Rooney

This man needs no introduction. After a year and a half of exceptional performances in the MLS, the English legend moved back to England, bringing his talent to Championship side, Derby.

Rooney already has two goals and two assists in six appearances for the Midlands side, but is anyone really that surprised?

Tafekusa Kubo

On loan from Real Madrid, this looks to the breakthrough campaign for winger Tafekusa Kubo at PES 2020 partner club Mallorca.

The Japanese international has played 20 games so far this term, scoring once and chipping in with two assists.

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson’s face update is long overdue. The goalkeeper has been on fire for newly promoted side, Sheffield United, having only conceded 21 goals in 24 games.

The blades have excelled in the top division, sitting fifth in the Premier League, and they owe a lot of their success to Henderson.

Eastern European Additions

It doesn’t stop there, with Pro Evo adding even more player faces to the new Data Pack with players from Russian and Ukranian leagues.

Douglas Santos from Zenit Saint Petersburg is now in the game, alongside Shakhtar Donestk man Junior Moraes.

Even more player faces have been announced, head here to see every single one revealed so far for Data Pack 4.0.