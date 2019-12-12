PES 2020 announce new partner club!

We recently reported on Konami's partnership with FC Zenit St. Petersburg, meaning PES 2020 was STILL adding partnership content a whole two months after release.

Well now, Konami has announced yet another partner club! PES 2020's official twitter directed followers towards a live stream that announced their partnership with La Liga team, RCD Mallorca.

Keep reading to find out what players can expect as a result of this news.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The official trailer for PES 2020's partnership with RCD Mallorca

Much like the partnership with Zenit St. Petersburg, PES 2020's partnership with RCD Mallorca means we can expect a load of new content.

TEASER: Konami released an image of RCD Mallorca's fresh look

Konami have tweeted confirming the addition of new 3D-scanned faces for RCD Mallorca players, as well as any tattoos they have. New player faces will include:

Salva Sevilla

Manolo Reina

Lago Junior

Ante Budimir

Aleix Febas

Cucho Hernández

Takefusa Kubo

Iddrisu Baba

In addition, the new partnership brings with it a new player gift campaign that will begin on December 16th, which will reward users with the following six RCD Mallorca players:

Salva Sevilla

Lago Junior

Aleix Febas

Cucho Hernández

Takefusa Kubo

Iddrisu Baba

ON OFFER: The above players will be involved in the special RCD Mallorca offer

The official partnership between KONAMI and RCD Mallorca will also see an increase in local events and activations between the two organisations.

It seems that Konami’s PES title is back in a big way this year, as they also secured the exclusive rights to Juventus and a licensing agreement with the Serie A and Serie B.

Not to mention their groundbreaking agreement which sees the Thai League make its first appearance on any computer game and Konami’s confirmation that they have secured the rights to Euro 2020, with the full tournament being a DLC for PES 2020.