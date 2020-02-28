Metro Last Light Redux Switch Review: A triumph at your fingertips

As those familiar with the Metro series already know, Metro: Last Light is a post-apocalyptic FPS and survival horror game that revolutionised the genre and earned a legion of fans.

The classic Redux version of the game first released in 2014 is now getting a release on the Nintendo Switch, hitting stores on the 28th February.

What can you expect from this game when you load it up on the Switch?

Narrative

METRO REDUX: A classic brought back to life

Based on the worldwide phenomenon novel series by Dmitry Glukhovsky, the game’s story is truly phenomenal.

The narrative storytelling in the cutscenes really adds to the atmosphere and makes you feel for the characters rather than being just your average shooting survival game.

This is due to Dmitry Glukhovsky writing the game’s dialogue and main story outline, and it really shows for those familiar with the book series’ dark atmosphere and undertones.

BEAUTIFULLY BLEAK: The world is grim, but you must face it

In a nutshhell, the game takes place in 2034, one year after the events of Metro 2033, which is also included in this game!

The Rangers, a neutral peacekeeping force, now control a huge pre-war bunker that many rival factions including the Soviet Red Line and Nazi Fourth Reich hope to seize, ensuring that many epic adventures and clashes ensue.

FACTIONS: Complete with Nazis, Communists and freedom fighters

A key ingredient to the unique storytelling of Metro: First Light is that the karma the player has acquired determines what ending to the story they receive. This adds an interesting dynamic within the game and creates an excellent re-playability factor.

Gameplay

The gameplay style has echoes of the previous Metro games in that you continue to play as Artyom and make your way through the maze of tunnels and obstacles in your way, with familiar combat which alternates between fighting creatures and rival factions.

One key difference, however, is that the areas are much larger compared to previous games and offers more routes to go through than ever before leading to a variety of possibilities and freedoms.

This new-found freedom allows you to chose different tactics to defeat enemies and makes for very satisfying gameplay.

INTRIGUING GAMEPLAY: The combat rewards different tactics so gameplay remains fresh

These tactics, of course, depend on what type of enemy stands in your way. For human enemies stealth options are available to sneak attack and using melee techniques whereas mutants may require the variety of guns and grenades the game offers.

Arguably one of the hardest parts of the gameplay is ensuring you have enough ammunition and supplies. Scavenging is crucial to this game and can be done through looting corpses and the environments.

Graphics & Soundtrack

One thing that you immediately notice when playing this game is that the graphics are stunning and really enhance the gameplay.

GLORIOUS GRAPHICS: The haunting scenery is brought to life

This is one of the most impressive ports onto the Switch and holds its own when compared to the other console versions.

It is highly impressive especially when playing docked too. The clarity can clearly be seen and it really brings the game to life, especially the glorious crisp icy backgrounds and gloomy interiors.

The soundtrack is also immense and really adds to the dark and hopeless atmosphere of the game and really adds to the intensity when exploring areas for items or engaging in combat.

Controls

The controls on the Switch version of the game are hard to get a grip of at first due to the multitude of different items you need to use, but once you learn where all the items are the controls are very easy and fun to use, even with joycons.

Thanks to some careful button-mapping, when you play on handheld mode the controls make it feel even more immersive and addictive.

Verdict

Being able to play such an incredible FPS survival game on the move is a remarkable feat.

The graphics are crisp and the clarity is amazing, the seasons and brutal landscapes are impeccably showcased on the Switch version.

However, when it comes to a single defining element of what makes this game great it has to be the dialogue and storyline.

Metro: Last Light goes further than Metro 2033 in engrossing you in the characters and story to make you feel that you are not just playing any old FPS survival game you are playing something truly special.

RealSport Rating: 4.5 stars (out of 5)