NHL 19 Ratings: Best Playmaker Forwards

When you think of star players for a franchise, it’s not often that your mind wanders beyond the team’s primary playmaker forward. The very best have their names etched onto prestigious NHL trophies and into the history books for their performances and point tallies.

These are the best NHL 19 playmakers sorted by their overall rating, with some of the best players on the game sitting in this list.

Connor McDavid (94 OVR)

Team: Edmonton OilersPosition: CenterAge: 21Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185 cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 97, Acceleration 97, Agility 97, Speed 96

Connor McDavid’s blistering pace has made him the perfect star of NHL 19, which emphasizes speed and skill. With a rating 96 in deking, 95 in hand-eye, 95 in passing, and 96 in puck control, the Oilers captain isn’t all about speed as he can use the puck to full effect when he blazes over the blueline.

Sidney Crosby (93 OVR)

Team: Pittsburgh PenguinsPosition: CenterAge: 31Nationality: CanadianHeight: 180cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Deking 95, Hand-Eye 95, Passing 95, Puck Control 95, Offensive Awareness 95, Poise 95

Sidney Crosby has been the best player in the NHL for many years now, proving his incredible skill and hockey IQ on and off of the puck in every game. Praised for his immense offensive presence, Crosby also pulls a shift in the defensive end, boasting defensive awareness and stick checking ratings of 93. He also has speed on his side with 92 acceleration, 93 agility, and 90 speed.

Evgeni ﻿Malkin (91 OVR)

Team: Pittsburgh PenguinsPosition: CenterAge: 32Nationality: RussianHeight: 191cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Hand-Eye 94, Passing 94, Puck Control 94, Offensive Awareness 94, Slap Shot Power 94, Wrist Shot Accuracy 94

The big Russian has been able to support and push Sidney Crosby throughout his NHL career as well as giving the Pittsburgh Penguins an elite one-two punch at center. When the two are on the ice at the same time, it often results in a goal. As well as being able to move the puck and score goals, Evgeni Malkin is a huge physical presence with 91 strength, 87 body checking, and 87 aggressiveness.

Steven Stamkos (91 OVR)

Team: Tampa Bay LightningPosition: CenterAge: 28Nationality: CanadaHeight: 185cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 94, Offensive Awareness 94, Deking 94, Passing 94, Puck Control 94

This could be the season that the wildly talented Tampa Bay Lightning go and win the Stanley Cup. If they do, there’s no doubt that captain Steven Stamkos will be the one pulling all the strings and likely collecting the Conn Smythe Trophy. With 93 speed, 93 agility, 93 acceleration, 92 wrist shot power, and 90 poise, Stamkos can certainly be the most valuable player on your team in NHL 19.

Nathan MacKinnon (90 OVR)

Team: Colorado AvalanchePosition: CenterAge: 23Nationality: CanadianHeight: 183cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Passing 93, Puck Control 93, Deking 93, Acceleration 93, Agility 93, Speed 93

As one of the fastest skaters in NHL 19, Nathan MacKinnon will always be a desirable player to have on the team. But, once he’s sped past the opponent’s defensemen, he can also provide an end product with his 93 deking, 92 wrist shot accuracy, and 91 wrist shot power.

Tyler Seguin (90 OVR)

Team: Dallas StarsPosition: CenterAge: 26Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 91kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Wrist Shot Accuracy 94, Deking 94, Hand-Eye 94, Passing 94, Puck Control 94

Tyler Seguin and his power forward captain Jamie Benn create one of the most daunting offensive duos in the NHL. Seguin’s attributes in NHL 19 are all about getting the puck in the net. He boasts a 93 in offensive awareness that’s backed up by 93 slap shot accuracy, 93 slap shot power, 94 wrist shot accuracy, 93 wrist shot power, and 94 puck control. Give Seguin the puck, and he will score.

